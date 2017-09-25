RESULTS: Weekend Blackheart/SLFA knockout football tournament

(PRESS RELEASE) – The Blackheart/SLFA knockout football tournament once again, lived up to expectation, with exciting, enticing and end to end football action on the weekend at the Soufriere Mini Stadium.

Saturday, 23rd, Sept. brought about a tense match which looked evenly on paper, Marchand versus Babonneau, the much talked about matchup didn’t disappoint as it was laden with goals and created chances, it took Marchand’s speedy winger Andrus Remy the 25th minute to break the deadlock with a low strike.

Babonneau wasted no time by converting a penalty kick in the 27th minute taken by Nehemiah Wilfred. The game became a see saw battle, with both teams seeking victory, in the end Marchand prevailed 3 goals to 2,other scorers in the match Valdez Maximin and Jarvis Joseph for Marchand,Babonneau other scorer was Remy Joseph.

In the second match of the evening, which would end the first round La Clery took on a very youthful Anse La Raye team. Anse La Raye not given a chance by many football pundits, were out to prove the doubters wrong, with massive home support, the youngsters put on a highly spirited performance lead by central midfielder Djal Augustin who scored in the 35th minute to send the crowd in a frenzy and that’s all was needed to see them through, La Clery were shell shocked and just couldn’t get their game together. FT. Anse La Raye 1 La Clery 0.

Sunday 24th, September brought on the commencement of the quarter finals. Gros Islet was up against the lads from Central Castries. Intensity and pressure was the hallmark of this tie, both teams tried their best to impose their authority in the game. Troy Greenidge made the difference with his second goal of the campaign scored in the 13th minute to see Gros Islet through. FT. Gros Islet 1 Central Castries 0.

In the second game of the night, in soggy conditions Canaries took on Mabouya Valley. Both teams went at each other from the first whistle, clearly it was a case of which team wanted it more. Canaries spurred by their supporters were up for the challenge, and it took their charismatic center back Bradley Tisson in the second half to head home the winner. Mabouya, fought tirelessly in the remainder of the encounter however came up short. FT. Canaries 1 Mabouya 0.

The tournament, now heads back to Vieux Fort, at the PMG on Wednesday 27th September for the remainder of the quarter finals fixtures, where Micoud plays Marchand at 6:30 pm and Vieux Fort South takes on Anse La Raye at 8:30 pm.