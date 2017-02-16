RESULTS: United Insurance Under-19 School’s Cricket

PRESS RELEASE – The 2017 Massy United Insurance Secondary Schools Under – 19 Cricket Tournament got on the way on Wednesday, 15th February with defending champions St. Mary’s College coming up against Entrepot Secondary at the Gros Islet Playing Field.
A brilliant maiden century from Steven Mitchel spurred St Mary’s College to a comfortable 58 run victory over Entrepot Secondary. Taking first knock, St. Mary’s College made 305 for 5 in their allotted 44 overs with Steven
Mitchel hitting a well played 156. He batted with great patience and composure during his magnificent inning. Other useful scores came from Dillon LaForce with 36 and Zidane Arthur 21.
Bowling for Entrepot Secondary, Jaden Lafeuille 2 for 34 and Craig Elisee 2 for 42. In response, Entrepot Secondary was dismissed for 247 in 42 overs with Craig Elisee top scoring with 60, Denzel Roberts 48 and Kyle Adonis 26. Seam bowler Nyheem Rosemond was St Mary’s College leading bowler with figures of 4 for 38 including a ‘ Hat Trick’ the first of the tournament so far.
The other wicket takers were Rahym Joseph with 2 for 37 and one wicket each to Zidane Arthur and Jervel Dupres. Play commenced with Brief Remarks from MASSY United Insurance Director and a stalwart for United Insurance U19 Cricket, Mr. Hollis Bristol.
Result: St Mary’s College winning by 58 runs.
U19 SCHOOLS’ CRICKET
The tournament continues on Thursday, 16th February with two matches: At the Gros Islet Playing Field George Charles Secondary comes up against Gros Islet Secondary; and at the Piaye Playing Field, Choiseul Secondary plays Piaye Secondary.