RESULTS: Soufriere Comprehensive wins Tuesday’s U15 40-Over match

Share This On:

Pin +1 10 Shares

(PRESS RELEASE) — One match was played as the Under-15 40-Over Cricket Tournament continued on Tuesday, May 28, 2019.

At the Piaye Playing Field, Soufriere Comprehensive Secondary enjoyed a well-earned 69-run victory over Vieux Fort Comprehensive Secondary.

Soufriere Comprehensive batting first made 212 all out in 28.4 overs with Windward Islands Under-15 player Kevin Gassie top-scoring with a well-played inning of 94 and Zidane Regis making 25.

Bowling for Vieux Fort Comprehensive, David Naitram, 4 for 43 in 8 overs and Hense Mason, 2 for 46 in 8 overs.

In reply, Vieux Fort Comprehensive could only manage 143 all out in 32.4 overs with David Naitram making 43 and Hanse Mason 15.

Bowling for Soufriere Comprehensive, John Modeste 4 for 32 in 8 overs and Rahim Hippolyte 3 for 26 in 5.4 overs.

( 0 ) ( 0 )