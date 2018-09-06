Results of 2018 Commercial Basketball League

Pin +1 Share 1 Shares

(PRESS RELEASE VIA SNO) – The 2018 Commercial Basketball League continued with a double header at the Beausejour Indoor Facility last night.

Game one of the night featured a victory for the St. Lucia Fire Service though a little short of a full team on roster; was able to dominate against their opponent the Royal St. Lucia Police Force in a 66-40 score at the end of regulation. At halftime, fire service lead the game 39-24. Coming out of the third the Fire Service was able to hold the RSLPF to a 4 point only quarter which is probably the lowest quarter score in the history of this league. RSLPF came back in the 4th by scoring only 2 points less than the Fire service however it was not enough to bring them to victory.

Leading scorer and the St. Lucia Sports Online Player of the Game was Gabriel Inglis with 28 points, 7 rebounds. National player & captain of the national team Marcian Calderon assisted with the win with his double double of 16 points and 11 rebounds. Notable player for the Combined Forces was Durocher Antoine with 9 points, 7 rebounds and 5 steals.

In Game two of the night, the Sandals Blazers after the tough loss of their first game which went to overtime, the Blazers came out stronger and defeated Royalton 71-49. The combined offensive and defensive power of Keegan Preville and Glenn Antoine was too much for the newcomers Royalton. The Flow Co-player of the game; Keegan Preville and Glenn Antoine each had a double double, Keegan with 17 points, 16 rebounds, 5 steals and 5 assists and Glenn with 21 points, 11 rebounds.

First timers Royalton seem to have started off the game quite nicely by only being down by 5 at the end of the first. In the second quarter though it seemed like they had lost their way and Sandals dominated that quarter 22-9; the third quarter was a similar outcome where they were outscored 21-11. In the fourth Royalton gave a fight and won that quarter by scoring 18 points to Sandals’ 12 however it was not enough at that stage to bring them back in the game. Notable players for Royalton were Kevin Lesporis with 20 points, 17 rebounds and Wenal Alfred with 11 points, 9 rebounds.