RESULTS: National Schools Tennis Tournament

PRESS RELEASE – The National Schools Tennis Tournament concluded over the weekend with the semi-final and finals played at the St Lucia National Tennis Centre in Beausejur.
Semi- Finals
Girls 12 & Under
Grande Riviere Primary A team defeated Montessori Primary B team 3-0 making it to the final roung of competition.
The Montessori Primary A team defeated Monchy Primary 3-0.
In the boys 12 & under category:
We saw Dame Pearlette Louisy taking on Grande Riviere Primary defeating Grande Riviere2-1. Ronaldo St Juste won his singles match making the score tied at 1-1. It all came down to the doubles where Dame Pearlette defeated Grande 6-3.
In the boys 18 & under:
St Mary’s College defeated Corinth Secondary 3-0.
FINALS
In the 12 & under category:
The Montessori Girls A team (Alannah Bousquet & Alysa Elliot) were victorious over the Grande Riviere Primary A Team (Iyana Paul & Latoya Murray) defeating them 2-1 in the final. Iyana Paul from the Grande Riviere Primary School was able to defeat Alysa Elliot levelling the score at 1-1. It all came down to the doubles where Montessori won the series 2-1.
In the boys category it was the Dame Pearlette Louisy (Saige Charlemagne & Orlando Augustin) were victorious defeating Monchy Primary (Arden Rosemond & Jadon Papin) 2-1.
In the 18 & under category:
St Mary’s College champions from 2015 regained their title as Adriel Bousquet, Simon Desir and Aidan Bousquet defeated Bonne Terre Prep Raphael Ribot and Nicholas St John 2-1.