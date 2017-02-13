RESULTS: KIA National Independence Tennis Tournament 2017

PRESS RELEASE – The KIA National Independence Tennis Tournament launched over the weekend on Saturday at the National Tennis Centre.
Matches served off from 10:00am. Play started on Saturday from 10:00am with the boys 18 & under category. National 14 & under boys (Jordan Hunte, Aidan Bousquet & Maxx William) dominated the 18 & under category without a dropping a set in the first round of the draw.
In the girls category Jorja Mederick ranked #1 in the girls 12s breezed her way through the round robin phase of the event making her way to the main draw.
The veterans also took the court Ron Blanchard defeated Linfus Mederick, 6-1 6-1. Mirajkhar Tushar defeated Gregory Cooper 7-6 6-2. Jonathan Gladding defeated Conrad Lovell 6-1 6-0.
There was a KIA Red Ball expo for the 10 & under players, who are beginners, they were able to experience a little competition and enjoy the sport at the same time. Players from Toni’s Tennis Club from the east of the island came to support the event and also participated in the red ball expo.
And of course young National 18 & under female player Meggan William dominated all of her matches without dropping a game in any of her sets played.