RESULTS: KIA National Independence Tennis Tournament 2017

PRESS RELEASE – The KIA National Independence Tennis Tournament sponsored by Northwest Ltd. Co-sponsored by Harry Edwards Jewellers and Peter & Company Distribution served off from 4:00pm as scheduled, as players are really excited and eager to go on court, day three of this Tennis Tournament.
Saige Charlemagne, Arden Rosemond, Nate John, Orlando Augustin and Ronaldo St Juste 12 & under national players displayed their matchless talent entering the boys 14 & under category defeating all their counterparts. They are unbeatable thus far breezing their way through the 12s and 14s round robin, making it to both categories main draw.
In the girls 12 & 14 and under category youngest player Iyana Paul who is only 10 years old has made the main draw of the 12 & under and the 14 & under category. Alysa Elliot defeated Amelia Rosemond 4-1, 4-0. Aviona Edmund defeated Alannah Bousquet making her number one seed in the girls 14 & under main draw to commence on Wednesday 14th.
14 & under National Player Jordan Hunte was able to defeat his opponent Simon Desir securing him a spot in the main draw of the Boys 18 & under category. Kyle Anuis from the Tiger Inflow Tennis Academy defeated Devin Rocke in a tight three setter 4-1, 1-4 10-8.
Randolph Rosemond was victorious against his hitting partner Mirajkhar Tushar defeating him 6-3, 6-2 in the men senior 45+ category.
We encourage the public to come and support our athletes as they play their hearts out.
Play continues tomorrow from 4:00pm.
The St Lucia Tennis Association wishes to thank Northwest Limited agents for KIA Motors for this great 6 year partnership co-sponsors Peter & Company Distributions and Harry Edwards Jewellers for coming on board as co-sponsors. Thanks to all the players coaches officials and volunteers for their support.