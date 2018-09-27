Don't Miss
Results in 2018 Commercial Basketball League Wednesday Sept 26th, 2018

By SLBF
September 27, 2018
(PRESS RELEASE) – The 2018 Commercial Basketball League preliminary round of games continued last evening between St. Lucia Teachers Union and WASCO.

The St. Lucia Teachers Union dominated the game for the first 3 quarters leading by at least 15 points during the game. WASCO team however was not phased and made a huge comeback to defeat St. Lucia Teachers Union 54-53 at the end of regulation with two clutch free throws made with less than 10 seconds left by the Flow Player of the Game Mr. Harvey Joseph. Harvey had 18 points and 19 rebounds, Fontelio assisted with the win with 18 points and 8 rebounds.

Notable players for team Teachers Union were Lance Prospere with 16 points and Simeon Hippolyte with 11 points 13 rebounds.

Games continue this evening at the indoor facility if weather conditions are favorable. The SLBF will use its various mediums to inform all stakeholders if any changes apply.

Thursday September 27th as follows:

PCD/ GGSL vs CSA 6 pm
Financial Services vs Royalton 8 pm

