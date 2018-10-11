Don't Miss
Results in 2018 Commercial Basketball League Wednesday Oct 10th, 2018

By SLBF
October 11, 2018

Troy Louison – KFC Player of the Game (Team PCD)

(PRESS RELEASE) – The 2018 Commercial Basketball League brought to you by St. Lucia Sports Online & Real Foods St. Lucia continued last evening with a double header. The Fire Service team played Royalton Resorts in GM 1 of the evening. Fire Service defeated Royalton 76 – 48.

The KFC/ Real Foods Player of the Game was Gabriel Inglis. Inglis had a double double of 27 points 18 rebounds. Jean Michel Eloise also had a good game for the SLFS with 22 points and 8 steals, 2 steals shy away from a double double. Kevin Lesporis of team Royalton had 18 points 15 rebounds.

PCD played WASCO in the GM2 and won by a margin of 10. Final score was 64-54. The Louison brothers once again led the team in points and combined; scored 62.5% of PCD’s total points. Troy Lousion however was the KFC/ Real Foods player of the game for his 21 points, 11 rebounds and 7 assists. Wasco’s leading scorer was Harvey Joseph who had 20 points, 14 rebounds.

Final game in the preliminary round takes place on Wednesday 17th October, 2018.

Financial Services vs Royalton Resorts – 7 pm.

Quarterfinals will be held on Friday 26th and Saturday 27th October, 2018.

Please see below group standings after last night’s games:

