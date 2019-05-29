RESULTS: Babonneau, Choiseul win in Sec. Schools 40-Over Cricket Tournament

Share This On:

(PRESS RELEASE) — The 2019 Ministry of Youth Development and Sports Secondary School Under -5, 40-Over Cricket Tournament continued on Monday, May 27 with two more preliminary group stage matches.

Wins were registered for Babonneau Secondary over Ciceron Secondary, and Choiseul Secondary over Piaye Secondary.

At the Gros Islet Playing Field, Babonneau Secondary completed a very comfortable 8-wicket victory over Ciceron Secondary. Ciceron Secondary batting first was dismissed for 80 in 18 overs with Kensley Paul making 21 and Isaiah Nurse 14. The wicket takers for Babonneau Secondary were Jeankime Nelson with 3 for 11 in 4 overs, Tyler St Omer 2 for 11 in 3 overs, Daniel Kennedy 2 for 15 in 4 overs and 1 wicket each to Renee Jones and Jaden Florent. Chasing 81 for victory, Babonneau Secondary led by Daniel Kennedy with 19 not out and Jaden Florent with 10, easily got to their target, finishing on 85 for 2 in 13.5 overs. The two wicket takers for Ciceron Secondary were Kensley Paul and Ethan Hilaire.

Result: Babonneau Secondary defeated Ciceron Secondary by 8 wickets.

At the Piaye Playing Field, Choiseul Secondary defeated Piaye Secondary by 71 runs. Choiseul Secondary, batting first in a game reduced to 30 overs a side, was dismissed for 147 in 19 overs with Jaheim St Amie making 28 and Jamal Lawrence 20. Bowling for Piaye Secondary, Alex Samuel 3 for 28 in 4 overs, Aden Brown 3 for 35 in 6 overs and Joshua Monero 2 for 51 in 5 overs. In reply, Piaye Secondary was bowled out for 76 in 18.5 overs with Carlson Henry making 15 and Eden Brown 10. Bowling for Choiseul Secondary, Ned Eugene 3 for 34 in 5 overs and Jude Joseph and Jaheim St Amie with identical figures of 2 for 9 in 4 overs.

Result: Choiseul Secondary defeated Piaye Secondary by 71 runs.

