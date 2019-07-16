Restaurant employee killed by dumbwaiter in freak accident

Share This On:

(NEW YORK POST) — A Queens restaurant worker was crushed to death by a mechanical dumbwaiter and his body was deposited on the sidewalk for all to see in a horrific freak accident Monday.

Granville Wiltshire, 67, was found with his head sticking out of a sidewalk cellar door outside the South Jamaica eatery The Door, on Baisley Boulevard, at around 6: 30 a.m. Wednesday — blue in the face and wedged between the motorized hoist and a concrete wall, graphic photos show.

The St. Albans father of two and grandfather (inset) had been doing odd jobs for the restaurant when the horrible accident occurred.

Co-workers at the Caribbean restaurant said Wiltshire was in the basement gathering cleaning supplies to hose down the sidewalk when he must have engaged the lift connecting the restaurant’s cellar to the street.

He somehow became trapped between the dumbwaiter and the basement wall, and was dragged upward by the neck as the platform rose, the co-workers said.

A passer-by discovered his body sticking out of the sidewalk cellar door, and he was pronounced dead at the scene, officials said.

“I burst into tears when I heard what happened. I’m just devastated,” the victim’s daughter, Simone Wiltshire, 38, told The Post, surrounded by her mother, younger brother and uncle at the family’s home.

“My dad is my everything. He is always there for me.”

Granville, who worked at The Door for the last eight years and had a second job as a prep cook at a nearby barbecue joint, came to the United States from Jamaica 17 years ago, his daughter said.

The NYPD said the death was an accident, and the Department of Buildings has launched an investigation.

The restaurant is currently under a stop-work order for doing construction without a permit in 2008 — but the work did not appear to be related to the hoist, and it has not been issued any violations related to the lift, records show.

A manager for The Door declined to comment.

