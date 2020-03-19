Don't Miss
Pierre calls on St. Lucia gov’t to announce relief package for displaced workers and businesses *** RBC bank announces “financial relief” for its Caribbean customers

‘Respiratory clinics’ opening across Saint Lucia: Chastanet

By St. Lucia News Online
March 19, 2020

 Share This On:

Tweet
Pin
Share11
11 Shares

(St. Lucia News Online) — The Ministry of Health has activated three respiratory clinics, effective March 16, 2020, in its battle against the coronavirus, Prime Minister Allen Chastanet said on Wednesday.

The clinics have been opened at the Vieux Fort Wellness Center, Dennery Hospital and Gros Islet Polyclinic, Chastanet disclosed on his official Facebook page.

Two more clinics will be activated in the coming days, he said.

They will be located at the La Clery Wellness Centre and Soufriere Hospital.

“These clinics are intended to take care of persons who have respiratory infections,” Chastanet said.

Two cases of coronavirus (COVID-19) have been confirmed on Saint Lucia, to date.

(0)(0)
Tweet
Pin
Share11
11 Shares

Headline News

Copyright 2020 St. Lucia News Online. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or distributed.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

For security, use of Google's reCAPTCHA service is required which is subject to the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

I agree to these terms.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.