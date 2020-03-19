‘Respiratory clinics’ opening across Saint Lucia: Chastanet

Share This On:

(St. Lucia News Online) — The Ministry of Health has activated three respiratory clinics, effective March 16, 2020, in its battle against the coronavirus, Prime Minister Allen Chastanet said on Wednesday.

The clinics have been opened at the Vieux Fort Wellness Center, Dennery Hospital and Gros Islet Polyclinic, Chastanet disclosed on his official Facebook page.

Two more clinics will be activated in the coming days, he said.

They will be located at the La Clery Wellness Centre and Soufriere Hospital.

“These clinics are intended to take care of persons who have respiratory infections,” Chastanet said.

Two cases of coronavirus (COVID-19) have been confirmed on Saint Lucia, to date.

