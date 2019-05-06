Reports of gunshots in Marchand

Share This On:

Residents of areas in and around Marchand have reported hearing gunshots Sunday night.

There were no immediate reports of injuries or death.

Our newsroom received the first report of a shooting at 7:45 p.m., but no additional information was available.

However, at 8 p.m. we received another report of a shooting the Black Mallet area.

According to the source, her sister was outside when the gunshots rang out.

“She was outside and ran when she heard it. It was quite a few. She heard it was like a drive-by but don’t know if anyone got shot as yet,” the source said.

Marchand has been a hotbed of violence over the past several weeks. At least five people have been shot, including one fatally, in separate incidents.

Police and gunmen reportedly traded shots in March on the night of April 25, but there were no reports of injuries.

“The place is turning into a war zone and I seriously don’t understand why those guys feel it is okay just to shoot for fun. Where are the guns coming from? These guys just tarnish the Marchand area,” a source familiar with the Marchand area told St. Lucia News Online.

