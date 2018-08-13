Don't Miss
Report : Peruvian police probing death of Guyanese scholar

By Guyana Chronicle
August 13, 2018
Yogeeta Persaud

(GUYANA CHRONICLE) – While parents, relatives and friends await the results of an autopsy following the sudden passing of 22-year- old Yogeeta Persaud, Peruvian officials have since launched a probe into her death.

According to a report in the Peruvian media, police confirmed that Persaud died suddenly while on a medical outreach at Anta Province of Cusco on Sunday.

Prosecutor on duty, Rafael Vasquez Cuba who is in charge of the investigation, said that the autopsy is pending.

According to the report , early each morning, Persaud , who would have celebrated her 23rd birthday on August 24 , volunteered at a medical camp aimed at assisting locals at Anta.

According to police, she collapsed suddenly 12:50hrs on Sunday and showed vital signs when emergency services arrived. Unfortunately, she died on the way to the health center.

Doctors at the Anta-based health center reported the death of the young woman at around 13:15hs on Sunday after she was evacuated for emergency treatment.

Persaud, who was a top student at the Caribbean Secondary Education Certificate (CSEC) examinations in 2013, was a member of “Volunteer Doctors Around the World.”

The family received the tragic news around 16:00 hrs on Sunday from a colleague of Yogeeta. She was the only daughter of her parents whom she last saw in May this year when she graduated from Stony Brook University in the United States.

During a visit to the family’s home at the village of Zorg on the Essequibo Coast on Monday, many persons were on hand to offer words of comfort her parents.

