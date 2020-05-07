Don't Miss

Reopening of Consumer Affairs Department

May 7, 2020

 Share This On:

Tweet
Share
Pin
Share
0 Shares
Advertisement

(PRESS RELEASE) – The Consumer Affairs Department of the Ministry of Commerce reassures the public of its commitment to serve you during this difficult time.

As a result, the Department has reopened but with minimum staff and shorter operating hours, from 8:00 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. daily.

Given the smaller staff complement, Importers of Price Controlled Goods are encouraged to continue emailing price calculation sheets to [email protected] or [email protected]

Consumer complaints can be lodged via WhatsApp number 717-0255, using the following email addresses [email protected] or [email protected] or by calling 285-5871 or 468-4230.

Walk in complaints will be accepted, one customer at a time. However, consumers are encouraged to contact us via email or telephone before visiting the office. This will ensure that the time spent in the office is kept to a minimum for consumers’ safety and that of our staff.

It is mandatory that all customers visiting the Department wear a mask, sanitize hands upon entering the building and maintain a six feet distance.

The Consumer Affairs Department reminds the general public that though the work environment has changed, the Department’s commitment to its consumers and suppliers remain the same.

(0)(0)
Tweet
Share
Pin
Share
0 Shares

St. Lucia News Online firmly discourages any commentary or statements that are libelous, disruptive in nature or incites others to violate our Terms of Use. Any submissions made on our comment section, are solely the views of the individual and not from St. Lucia News Online.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Finance/Business

This article was posted in its entirety as received by stlucianewsonline.com. This media house does not correct any spelling or grammatical error within press releases and commentaries. The views expressed therein are not necessarily those of stlucianewsonline.com, its sponsors or advertisers.