Reopening of Consumer Affairs Department

(PRESS RELEASE) – The Consumer Affairs Department of the Ministry of Commerce reassures the public of its commitment to serve you during this difficult time.

As a result, the Department has reopened but with minimum staff and shorter operating hours, from 8:00 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. daily.

Given the smaller staff complement, Importers of Price Controlled Goods are encouraged to continue emailing price calculation sheets to [email protected] or [email protected]

Consumer complaints can be lodged via WhatsApp number 717-0255, using the following email addresses [email protected] or [email protected] or by calling 285-5871 or 468-4230.

Walk in complaints will be accepted, one customer at a time. However, consumers are encouraged to contact us via email or telephone before visiting the office. This will ensure that the time spent in the office is kept to a minimum for consumers’ safety and that of our staff.

It is mandatory that all customers visiting the Department wear a mask, sanitize hands upon entering the building and maintain a six feet distance.

The Consumer Affairs Department reminds the general public that though the work environment has changed, the Department’s commitment to its consumers and suppliers remain the same.

