Renwick & Company Limited Scholarship Program – 28 years of consistent support

(PRESS RELEASE) – On Tuesday, September 11, 2018, Renwick & Company Limited, for its 28th consecutive year, presented academic scholarships to the four (4) highest scoring students of this year’s Common Entrance examination.

The recipients of the scholarship are all children of employees of the company. The company’s late founder, Mr. Christopher Renwick, who is not only remembered for his kind-hearted nature but also revered for his philanthropic approach to his role as a corporate citizen. Continuing on with his legacy, the company has lovingly captured all of its Corporate Social Responsibility activities under ‘Christopher Renwick Foundation’.

One such activity is the company’s scholarship program. This program provides students with all text books and stationery for the duration of their secondary school life, as well as facilities’ fees for the student’s first year in secondary school. The recipients of this year’s award go to Shalom Gills, Cherdin Auguste, Melanie Richard and Yasma Trim.

Renwick & Company continues to support the island’s youth and their educational advancement, as we look forward to providing support under the patronage of the company’s scholarship program to hardworking students in the years to come.