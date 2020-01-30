Don't Miss
Rendezvous Cares to host Dine in the Dark

By GIS
January 30, 2020

(PRESS RELEASE) – Rendezvous Cares, in collaboration with the Saint Lucia Blind Welfare Association will, on Valentines Day, host Dine in the Dark—an exquisite Valentine’s Sensory Gourmet Dinner.

In that regard, a press conference on the Dine in the Dark initiative will be held for media personnel, to help tell the story of this unique experience.

The event will require patrons to dine “blind,” to experience sensitization – what it is like to do ordinary things without sight; and how it truly feels when other senses are incredibly heightened, once a person has lost access to one.

The press conference will be held on Monday, Feb 3 at 10 a.m. at Rendezvous Resort. The event is in support of the Saint Lucia Blind Welfare Association.

