Remorseful-looking girlfriend killer appears in court

Peter Donovan, the man accused of killing his girlfriend on her birthday, appeared in the Gros Islet court today (Friday, March 10) for the first time.
Donovan, who was handcuffed and appeared close to tears, was not required to plead to the indictable charge of non-capital murder, and was remanded in prison until his next court date on May 5, 2017.
The 39-year-old was formally charged yesterday in connection with the fatal stabbing of Sophianna Edwards, 31, which occurred at a house in Ciceron, Castries around 12:45 p.m. on Sunday, March 5, 2017.
The birthday girl and mother was allegedly attacked after receiving a ‘happy birthday’ text from another person.
He turned himself in to police custody at the Central Police Station around 10 p.m. on Tuesday, March 7, two days after the killing, which was the 17th homicide for 2017.
He is not sad at all. Why didn't he walk away. Hung him by his balls.i don't feel sorry for these criminals at all
Honestly..i dont know this man..but from what im hearing he was not the kind to pull a knife and stab someone...St lucia i plede that we get down on our knees and start praying because the devil is not sleeping...he use the weak ones to do his devilish acts...Lord put a hand
So because someone is quiet they are good? I always remember the most quiet is usually the most dangerous.
RIP young lady
SNO the man is an ACCUSED murderer. He has not been tried and convicted. You can't refer to him as a girlfriend killer. Yoll need to be more responsible yoll reporting. That said, these is truly a sad incident. I'm more concerned about the child. What happens to that child now. Smh
Sad
I still find it hard to believe that peter did this he have such a humble soul. rip young lady . i really do not no what to say about this jus unbelievable.
Close to tears indeed .... Peter is so quiet and humble it is almost hard to swallow what is going on here. The devil is out there ruining souls . To the young lady all I can say is RIP, you were a mother, daughter, sister and most of all a young woman who did not deserve anyone taking your life irrespective of what the problem was, this is all just so sad for two people I knew and see everyday.