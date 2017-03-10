Remorseful-looking girlfriend killer appears in court

INTERNATIONAL: CNN host under fire for eating human brain in India March 10, 2017 NATIONAL POST – Religion scholar Reza Aslan ate cooked human brain tissue with a group of cannibals in India during Sunday’s premiere of the new CNN show “Believer,” a documentary series about spirituality around the globe. The outcry was immediate. Aslan, a Muslim who teaches creative writing at the University of California at Riverside, was ...

INTERNATIONAL: Couple arrested in UAE for having sex outside of marriage March 9, 2017 NY POST – A South African man and his new fiancee have been detained in the United Arab Emirates for having sex outside of marriage — after a doctor treated the woman for stomach cramps and discovered she was pregnant, a report says. Emlyn Culverwell‚ 29, and Iryna Nohai, 27, were both arrested in Abu ...

INTERNATIONAL: Man decapitates himself on subway tracks March 8, 2017 NY POST – He placed his head on the subway tracks and waited for an oncoming train to take his life. A distraught man left a suicide note on a Brooklyn platform and then committed suicide in gruesome fashion — with a train decapitating him as it barreled into the station Wednesday. Police found Rubin ...

INTERNATIONAL: Father jailed for 21 years after raping his gay daughter March 8, 2017 INDEPENDENT (UK) – A father who raped his gay daughter to prove “sex was better with men” has been jailed for 21 years. The attack on the 16-year-old happened after she had confided to him that she was struggling with her identity – he responded with “uncontrolled” anger. The 54-year-old has not been named to ...

Seajays Swim Club captures 15 awards at the SLASA Awards presentation March 8, 2017 PRESS RELEASE – Seajays Swim Club were the recipients of 15 awards this past Sunday March 5th, at the St. Lucia Amateur Swimming Association Awards event. 10 swimmers walked away with the age group awards namely: 1st Place 9- 10 Boys going to D’Andre Blanchard, 3rd 11-12 girls Place to Marissa Louisy. A clean sweep ...

St. Lucian immigrant dies after altercation with construction worker in Washington March 7, 2017 WASHINGTON POST – He was trying to park his boss’s pickup truck in a private lot off Rhode Island Avenue and Second Street, near his home in Northeast Washington. But Desmond Joseph, 41, was in a work zone and apparently had trouble reaching the space he needed. Witnesses told police that he got out of ...

Anonymous person from St. Lucia returns 200-y-o bank note stolen decades ago from museum March 6, 2017 METRO (UK) – Museum staff were shocked after they received a mysterious letter from the Caribbean that contained a 200-year-old bank that had been stolen from them in the 1980s. The £1 note from Padstow Bank had been stuffed into a white envelope and sent to Padstow Museum, in Cornwall. ‘I was very surprised. When I ...

INTERNATIONAL: Snapchat shares soars nearly 50% after trading begins March 2, 2017 CNBC – Snap soared as much as 45% when it opened for trading at $24 a share on Thursday. Market makers at the New York Stock Exchange indicated the stock was set to open from $23.50 to $24.50 a share. At 200 million shares, Snap raised $3.4 billion and was valued at nearly $24 billion as ...

INTERNATIONAL: Zimbabwe bans corporal punishment March 2, 2017 JAMAICA GLEANER – Zimbabwe’s High Court has outlawed corporal punishment for children both at school and in the home. The ruling comes after a parent complained that her six-year-old child had deep bruises after a beating by a teacher. The mother said her daughter had been punished for failing to have her reading book signed ...

INTERNATIONAL: US teacher donates her kidney to save pupil’s life February 28, 2017 BBC – A US preschool teacher has told the BBC of her delight in being able to save a five-year-old pupil’s life by providing the child with one of her kidneys. Beth Battista said that she had no hesitation in offering her kidney after hearing of Lyla’s protracted search to find a suitable donor. “I ...

INTERNATIONAL: US Supreme Court debates ban on sex offenders accessing social media February 28, 2017 JAMAICA OBSERVER – The US Supreme Court on Monday took up a case involving a North Carolina law that bars registered sex offenders from accessing social media and raises a broader question: can one live without the likes of Facebook? It goes back to a seemingly harmless event in April 2010, when a man named ...

INTERNATIONAL: Dutch woman, 99, ‘arrested’ as part of bucket list February 27, 2017 ABC NEWS – An elderly Dutch woman named Annie was able to cross off a rather unusual item from her bucket list when she was “arrested” and “booked” into a jail cell at her local police station. Last week, police in the eastern Netherlands town of Nijmegen-Zuid granted Annie’s final wishes of getting the “inside ...

INTERNATIONAL: Trump hints at Visa sanctions for countries that refuse deported ‘illegal’ immigrants February 27, 2017 INEWS GUYANA – Just 49 days into his Presidency, US Head of State Donald Trump has made it clear that he wants to get rid of undocumented immigrants, more so the ones with criminal records. According to information from Fox News, the White House is putting 23 countries on notice that if they refuse to ...

INTERNATIONAL: Game Of Thrones star dies aged 36 February 26, 2017 THE TELEGRAPH (UK) – Game Of Thrones star Neil Fingleton has died at the age of 36, it has been reported. Once named as Britain’s tallest man, the 7’7″ star played Mag The Mighty in the fantasy series and also took on roles in X-Men: First Class and Jupiter Ascending. According to reports, he passed ...

INTERNATIONAL: Mohammed Ali son detained at airport after Caribbean travel due to name February 26, 2017 JAMAICA OBSERVER – A son of boxing legend Muhammad Ali was held for questioning for two hours at a Florida airport upon returning from Jamaica because of his Arabic-sounding name, US media reported late Friday. Muhammad Ali Jr, 44, who was born in Philadelphia and has a US passport, was traveling with his mother Khalilah ...

INTERNATIONAL: Suspect in killing of North Korea leader’s brother thought she was in ‘comedy video’ February 26, 2017 JAMAICA OBSERVER – Vietnam said Saturday the Vietnamese woman accused of killing North Korean leader Kim Jong-Un’s half brother told officials she thought she was taking part in a prank for a comedy video. Doan Thi Huong was arrested alongside an Indonesian woman, with both accused of carrying out a fatal poison attack on Kim ...

WhatsApp makes changes to its ‘status’ feature February 23, 2017 BUSINESS TODAY – In a nod to its past as well as its future, WhatsApp is adding a “status” feature that lets users tell their contacts what they are up to. It’s not a new idea – WhatsApp started out as a way for people to let their friends know what they are up to ...

INTERNATIONAL: Giant cannabis factory found in nuclear bunker in England February 23, 2017 BBC – A large-scale cannabis factory has been found in an underground former nuclear bunker, Wiltshire police have said. Several thousand cannabis plants with an estimated street value of £1m were seized in a raid on RGHQ Chilmark. Six men were arrested on suspicion of cannabis production following the midnight raid on Wednesday. There are ...

INTERNATIONAL: Trump expected to revoke rules on transgender rights in schools February 23, 2017 NY POST – Republican President Donald Trump’s administration was expected to revoke landmark guidelines issued to public schools in defense of transgender student rights, according to a draft document seen by Reuters. The draft reverses former Democratic President Barack Obama’s signature initiative on transgender rights, which instructed public schools to allow transgender students to use the ...

INTERNATIONAL: Woman convinced she was speaking to Virgin Mary actually had brain tumor February 18, 2017 NY POST – A woman who convinced herself she was speaking to the Virgin Mary was actually battling a brain tumor, doctors discovered. The unnamed 60-year-old, who lives in Spain, suddenly became religious, finding God in just two months. Family and friends described the woman as being happy and positive. But they told doctors she ...

INTERNATIONAL: Man proposes with ring inside chicken nuggets box February 18, 2017 NY POST – This Illinois woman opened her McDonald’s order to find a nugget that won’t go well with honey mustard. Karsyn Long is such a fan of the fast food giant that her boyfriend, Kristian Helton, decided to propose with a ring in a box of chicken nuggets. “She has devoted her life to ...

INTERNATIONAL: China, Venezuela number 790 cooperation agreements in strategic areas February 17, 2017 PRESS RELEASE – Through the High-Level Joint Commission, shared by Venezuela and the People’s Republic of China since 2001, 790 cooperation projects have been developed to enhance development of strategic areas. This commission, which emerged as a result of the Cooperation Framework Agreement, signed between late President Hugo Chavez and his Chinese counterpart Jiang Zemin, ...

INTERNATIONAL: Late Detroit Tigers owner quietly paid Rosa Parks’ rent for 10 years February 17, 2017 NY POST – Mike Ilitch, the former Detroit Tigers and Red Wings owner who died last week, quietly paid the rent for civil rights icon Rosa Parks during her later years. Ilitch was known for his philanthropic efforts, but news of his intervention with Parks was unknown to the public. “They don’t go around saying ...

INTERNATIONAL: Russian model risks death with stunt atop 1000ft high building February 17, 2017 NEW YORK POST – A Russian stunner who pulled off a death-defying stunt is catching heat from her fans who say that being a daredevil is not model behavior. Viktoria Odintsova posed for photos dangling from the edge of the 73-story, 1,000-foot-tall Cayan Tower in Dubai, which was considered the world’s tallest building in 2013. ...