Don't Miss
Add St. Lucia News Online on Whatsapp for headlines +1758 712 6700!

Release World Gas-to-Liq­uids (WGTL) documents, Privy Council rules

By Trinidad Guardian
May 21, 2019

 Share This On:

Tweet
Pin
Share
+1
0 Shares

(TRINIDAD GUARDIAN) — Unit­ed Na­tion­al Con­gress (UNC) ac­tivist Ravi Bal­go­b­in Ma­haraj has been grant­ed a life­line in his bid to ob­tain doc­u­ments re­lat­ed to Petrotrin’s failed bil­lion-dol­lar World Gas-to-Liq­uids (GTL) project.

In a judge­ment de­liv­ered at the Unit­ed King­dom’s Supreme Court in Lon­don this morn­ing, five Law Lords of the Privy Coun­cil ruled that High Court and the Court of Ap­peal judges were wrong to dis­miss Ma­haraj’s law­suit over his fail­ure to ob­tain the doc­u­ments through a re­quest un­der the Free­dom of In­for­ma­tion Act.

Lord Phillip Sales, who wrote the 15-page judge­ment, said Ma­haraj had a re­al­is­tic prospect of suc­cess in prov­ing his case and that there was a strong pub­lic in­ter­est in dis­clos­ing the doc­u­ments which would nor­mal­ly be con­sid­ered ex­empt un­der the leg­is­la­tion.

The doc­u­ments are the wit­ness state­ments of for­mer Petrotrin ex­ec­u­tives Char­maine Bap­tiste and An­tho­ny Chan Tack, which were vi­tal in the com­pa­ny’s ar­bi­tra­tion against World GTL over the failed deal.

“So far as con­cerns pos­si­ble ben­e­fits for the pub­lic in­ter­est of dis­clo­sure of the Bap­tiste and Chan Tack state­ments, the Board con­sid­ers that it is ar­guable that they are of sig­nif­i­cant weight, with a view to se­cur­ing trans­paren­cy and ac­count­abil­i­ty in re­la­tion to rel­e­vant de­ci­sions in a num­ber of re­spects,” Sales said.

The Privy Coun­cil de­ci­sion means that Ma­haraj can now con­tin­ue to pur­sue his law­suit seek­ing dis­clo­sure be­fore a new High Court judge. It does not guar­an­tee that he will even­tu­al­ly be suc­cess­ful in his claim.

Bap­tiste and Chan Tack’s state­ments in the ar­bi­tra­tion are be­ing sought as they were the cat­a­lyst for the with­draw­al of Petrotrin’s bil­lion-dol­lar law­suit against for­mer ex­ec­u­tive chair­man Mal­colm Jones for breach of fidu­cia­ry du­ty over the deal.

In ear­ly 2016, British Queen’s Coun­sel Vin­cent Nel­son ad­vised the then board that the case had to be dis­con­tin­ued as state­ments showed that the deal was a bad busi­ness de­ci­sion and not neg­li­gence.

Last month, Nel­son was charged along­side for­mer at­tor­ney gen­er­al Anand Ram­lo­gan, SC, and for­mer Op­po­si­tion Sen­a­tor Ger­ald Ramdeen over a State le­gal fee kick­back con­spir­a­cy.

Nel­son has signed a plea agree­ment with the Of­fice of the Di­rec­tor of Pub­lic Pros­e­cu­tions (DPP) to plead guilty to the charges and tes­ti­fy against Ram­lo­gan and Ramdeen. The plea agree­ment hear­ing came up last week, but Nel­son was ab­sent as he was not giv­en enough no­tice to trav­el from the Unit­ed King­dom. Nel­son, who has been re­leased on $100,000 bail and al­lowed to leave the court due to con­cerns over his health and safe­ty, is ex­pect­ed to re­turn to T&T for an­oth­er hear­ing on June 4.

Iron­i­cal­ly, Ram­lo­gan led Ma­haraj’s le­gal team in the lo­cal and for­eign courts. Ma­haraj was al­so rep­re­sent­ed by Richard Clay­ton, QC, Christo­pher Knight, Chelsea Stew­art and Alvin Pariags­ingh. Petrotrin was rep­re­sent­ed by Thomas Roe, QC, and Do­minique Mar­tineau.

About the World GTL Deal

In 2005, Petrotrin and World GTL en­tered in­to a joint ven­ture to build, fi­nance and op­er­ate a gas-to-liq­uids plant in Trinidad. The $2.7 bil­lion plant was sup­posed to con­vert nat­ur­al gas in­to a more ozone-friend­ly liq­ue­fied form of diesel.

Al­though it was even­tu­al­ly com­plet­ed, the plant re­mained non-func­tion­al due to lack of ap­pro­pri­ate tech­nol­o­gy and was deemed scrap iron. There were al­so is­sues with con­struc­tion de­lays and ex­ten­sive cost over­runs.

Petrotrin ini­ti­at­ed ar­bi­tra­tion pro­ceed­ings against the plant’s for­mer own­er In­ter­na­tion­al Cham­ber of Com­merce and it even­tu­al­ly won. How­ev­er, the ar­bi­tra­tion award is yet to be paid.

World GTL ini­ti­at­ed its own ar­bi­tra­tion pro­ceed­ings at Lon­don Court of In­ter­na­tion­al Ar­bi­tra­tion, which was al­so won by Petrotrin.

In 2012, the law­suit was filed against Jones and his fel­low board mem­bers as they caused Petrotrin to give a guar­an­tee in re­spect of the fi­nanc­ing pro­vid­ed by Cred­it Su­isse.

(0)(0)
Tweet
Pin
Share
+1
0 Shares
This article was posted in its entirety as received by stlucianewsonline.com. This media house does not correct any spelling or grammatical error within press releases and commentaries. The views expressed therein are not necessarily those of stlucianewsonline.com, its sponsors or advertisers.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.