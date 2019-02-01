Don't Miss
A prosperous New Year to our 700,000 monthly unique visitors, as well as our customers

Relatives of Trinidad fishermen kidnapped in Venezuela go silent

By Trinidad Guardian
February 1, 2019

 Share This On:

Share2
Tweet
Pin
+1
Share
2 Shares

Kidnappers train their guns at five of the six T&T fishermen who were reportedly abducted and taken to Venezuela. The victims were from left Brandon Arjoon, Jason O’Brian , Jagdesh Jude Jaikaran, Jerry O’Brian , Linton Manohar and missing from photo Ricky Rambharose.

(TRINIDAD GUARDIAN) — Rel­a­tives of the kid­napped Morne Di­a­blo fish­er­man are re­fus­ing to com­ment on the mat­ter as they claim me­dia cov­er­age is jeop­ar­dis­ing the safe­ty of the men

One of the fish­er­men, Jer­ry O’Brien, 36, was re­leased by his cap­tors on Wednes­day but his broth­er Ja­son O’Brien, 38, Bran­don Ar­joon, 28, Lin­ton Manohar, 36, Jagdesh Jaikaran, 16 and Ricky Ramb­harose,35, are still in the hands of their ab­duc­tors

The men left the Morne Di­a­blo beach at around 4 pm on Mon­day to fish.

They were ex­pect­ed to re­turn home that same day. How­ev­er, one of the men con­tact­ed Manohar’s broth­er and re­port­ed that they were kid­napped at sea and tak­en to Venezuela.

A voice note was lat­er re­ceived, with Manohar stat­ing that the kid­nap­pers had de­mand­ed a US$200,000 ran­som for their safe re­lease.

The kid­nap­pers threat­ened to start cut­ting off the limbs of the men if the ran­som was not paid.

A pho­to was al­so sent to the fam­i­ly, show­ing the men, ex­cept Ramb­harose, sit­ting on the ground with guns point­ed at them.

Over the past few days, rel­a­tives have been try­ing to sell off as­sets to pay the ran­som.

At a me­dia con­fer­ence at Pi­ar­co In­ter­na­tion­al Air­port on Wednes­day, Prime Min­is­ter Dr Kei­th Row­ley said Gov­ern­ment had been in con­tact with the Venezue­lan mil­i­tary about the kid­nap­pings.

(0)(0)
This article was posted in its entirety as received by stlucianewsonline.com. This media house does not correct any spelling or grammatical error within press releases and commentaries. The views expressed therein are not necessarily those of stlucianewsonline.com, its sponsors or advertisers.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.