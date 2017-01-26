Relatives hope to get “better understanding” of Jamshidi’s guilty plea

Persons close to Sahab Jamshidi hope to know more about his surprise change in plea this week, in connection with the drowning death of four-year-old Terrel ‘TJ Elibox in early 2015.

Sahab pleaded guilty to causing death by recklessness or gross negligence in the High Court on Tuesday, January 24, 2017 – 14 months after he pleaded not guilty during his arraignment.

According to Hamilton Community News, his sister Sahar Jamshidi said the family will have a “better understanding” of the legal situation of her brother when he appears for sentencing on Feb. 3.

Prior to this reporter, another Hamilton newspaper, the Spectator, quoted Sahab’s friend Stephen Verbeek, who reportedly travelled to St. Lucia with another friend for the trial.

When asked what led him to change his plea Tuesday, and whether a deal was made with the prosecution, Verbeek, said the family declines to comment until the matter is finalised, the Spectator reported.

“We wish to respect all parties involved,” Verbeek was quoted as saying by the newspaper.

His charge carries a maximum penalty of life in prison, but two legal experts told SNO they believe he will get significantly less if a plea deal was made.

Prosecutors accuse Sahab carrying Elibox into the sea on a kiteboard in February 22 2015, without the consent of his guardians, and caused his death.

Sahab’s defense said he was kitesurfing with friends when he spotted Elibox in the water and called for help.

The Canadian was formally charged after the boy’s body was discovered two days later.