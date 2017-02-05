Relative regrets not convincing Henry to avoid riding bikes

Relatives of Mandella Henry, who died from a traffic accident on Micoud Street, Castries on Friday, has said he was full of life and had a bright future ahead of him.

The 27-year-old unemployed man was scheduled to do a job interview on Monday, Feb. 6, relatives said.

Sophia Lynch told St. Lucia News Online (SNO) that her nephew had visited her home on The Morne, Castries several hours before he lost his life.

“I heard the sound of a bike and knew it was him around 8 p.m. He would come by me and eat and chat with us…. He had something to eat. He said: ‘I’m coming on Sunday to have lunch with you,’” she recalled.

Henry’s sister, Julie Herelle told SNO that her brother, who lived with her family, said he was going out with a friend and left with his dirt bike on Thursday afternoon.

Herelle said she never believed that would be the last time she would see him.

She described him as a “stubborn” individual, explaining that she regrets never having the chance to sit him down and talk him into not riding bikes.

Herelle said her brother hadn’t seen his mother in 14 years, since she migrated to the United States.

Police said Henry was the driver of motorcycle, registration number PJ 3733, which collided with a blue Daihatsu Terios sports utility vehicle (SUV), registration number PG 3888, about 12:24 a.m. on Friday, Feb. 3.

Henry was travelling on Chisel Street on to Micoud Street while the SUV was travelling on Micoud Street

The male pillion passenger, 18-year-old Debwan Jacob of Ciceron, was admitted to Victoria Hospital in critical condition, police said.