Don't Miss
719,304 unique visitors (Sept. 2018) TRAFFIC/RANKING MATTERS.

Registration open for CCC After School Programme

By Office of the Mayor
October 15, 2018

 Share This On:

Share1
Tweet
Pin
+1
Share

(PRESS RELEASE) – Registration is now open for the soon to be launched after school programme.

PASS, Partners for After School Success which commences in the coming weeks, provides a new learning experience and an important professional education opportunity to all but moreover, disadvantaged students preparing for CXC examinations.

The initiative will offer free lessons in English and Mathematics along with soft skills three days a week.

Students, particularly those preparing for CXC, are welcome to register at the front desk of the Office of the Mayor, Peynier Street, Castries between the hours of 8:30am and 4:30pm.

Parents are also encouraged to register their children.

For further information, concerns or queries please call 452 2121.

(1)(0)
This article was posted in its entirety as received by stlucianewsonline.com. This media house does not correct any spelling or grammatical error within press releases and commentaries. The views expressed therein are not necessarily those of stlucianewsonline.com, its sponsors or advertisers.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.