Registration for summer courses – Department of Continuing Education (SALCC)

(PRESS RELEASE) — The Department of Continuing Education at the Sir Arthur Lewis Community College wishes to inform that registration for the Summer Semester is still open.

The courses offered during the summer are particularly targeted at candidates who need certain courses to meet the requirements for entry into the full time programmes at the College.

The courses offered are Mathematics, English, French, Spanish, Physics and Chemistry. A number of Business courses, Sociology and Research Methods are also being offered. Classes begin on Monday, 20th May 2019 from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. and run for a period of ten (10) weeks.

The Department of Continuing Education also provides daytime offerings, in the same courses, for Secondary School students who are seeking entry into the College in the 2019-2020 academic year and who may not have written some of these subjects as part of CSEC examinations.

It is important to note that a foreign language is compulsory for entry into the Business and Hospitality Programmes at the College, while Physics and Chemistry are compulsory for entry into the Engineering programmes.

Students are encouraged to take advantage of this opportunity by registering for these courses which run for four weeks beginning 17th June 2019.

For further information contact the Department at 457-7392 or via email at [email protected]

