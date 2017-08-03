REGIONAL: Woman charged with blackmailing man in St. Croix

V.I. Police on Saturday arrested 23 -year-old N’Zinger Makeda Williams and charged her with blackmail.
According to the VIPD, on July 22, Williams demanded money from a friend and told him if he didn’t pay her she would tell police he had raped her.
Williams also demanded the man pay her or, she said, “I’ll tell your wife you had sex with me.”
The man told police he paid her for while, but realized it wasn’t going to stop. He told his wife, he said, and made a report when Williams started threatening to have him arrested for rape.
At about 1:18 p.m. Saturday police arrested her. Bail was set at $10,000. Williams was remanded to Golden Grove Detention Center pending advice of rights hearing.
Shameless women have not caught on that new technologies make it near impossible to carry out their old tricks of black mailing our men folk for money. I am a woman and used to assume it was the men lying to the women to make them all act crazy; but technology now exposing those shameless women as a big part of the problem of adulterous behaviors. And there I was thinking HIV, Hepatitis C, AIDS or some other STDs would stop them. I am embarrassed for those like her, who prefer to 'mess up' people's relationships after the cheater tired of their scheming ways. Yes it takes two to tango but those women need to know, some men are wired to have fun and forget them; and will not break up their homes for a piece of meat: oops!