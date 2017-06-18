REGIONAL UPDATE: Severe weather alert for Barbados

BRIDGETOWN, Barbados – Residents across Barbados are being urged to pay attention to their radios for regular updates as an approaching tropical wave shows signs of development.

The Barbados Meteorological Service today issued a severe weather information statement at noon stating that: “The system is showing some slow development at this time and it could become a tropical storm by the time it approaches Barbados and the southern Windwards early Monday night.”

In the statement, Acting Director of the MET Office, Sonia Nurse, also warned that this situation may require the issuing of a tropical storm watch or warning for Barbados at late notice.

Nurse also cautioned residents to expect winds between 40 to 50 knots (45 to 55 mph) with higher gusts on the northern periphery of the system as it moves across the region.

She further advised that sea conditions were likely to deteriorate, with large easterly swells of five to six metres (16 to 20 feet) being forecast to accompany the system.

As a precaution, a high-surf advisory and small craft warning will be in effect from 6 a.m. tomorrow, Monday, June 19.

“Regardless of development, deteriorating conditions with pockets of moderate to heavy showers, and thunderstorms occasional gusty winds, are expected spread across Barbados by tomorrow night. Rainfall accumulations of two to four inches (50 to 100 millimetres) are possible,” Nurse said.

However, residents were asked to note that due to the already saturated nature of the soils, some flash flooding was likely in low-lying areas.

Director of the Department of Emergency Management (DEM), Kerry Hinds, is also urging residents to pay close attention to the system and listen to their radios for regular updates from the MET Office and the DEM, or its Facebook Page.

While urging residents to be on the alert and take all necessary precautions, Hinds also advised them to report any incidents of flooding or any related damage to the DEM by calling 438-7575, or to their local District Emergency Organisation.

Information on this system will be updated at 6 p.m. or sooner if warranted.