REGIONAL: T&T nationals charged with smuggling over US$67,000 out of British Virgin Islands

Two Trinidadians were taken to court in the British Virgin Islands last Friday, charged with attempting to smuggle a total of US$67,538 out of the country.

The two were arrested at the airport while preparing to board a flight to Trinidad and Tobago last Tuesday, according to media reports.

The police in the British Virgin Islands identified the two defendants as Rachelle Emrith, 28, and Allan Birju, 44.

They are charged with the possession of proceeds of criminal conduct; engagement in smuggling; and assisting another to retain the benefit of criminal conduct.

Emrith was slapped with an additional charge of failing to declare the money to Customs.

The prosecution alleged that during a search, Emrith was found with several packages taped to her waist, sides, and back. The court heard that the packages contained money, which local authorities said was a total of $58,050.

It is allegedly that during a police interview, she reportedly said: “Officer, I have a young child to feed. I did not know I had to declare the monies. Things are hard in Trinidad… Please give me break.”

Emrith allegedly said she arrived in in the British Virgin Islands on June and Birju was there to help her.

Birju was also searched and allegedly found with 9,488 in a pair of shorts he was wearing under a pair of long jeans pants

The Court ordered that the accused duo be remanded in State custody until the next court appearance on Thursday when they are expected to answer to the charges.