REGIONAL: T&T gospel show promoter remanded to prison for trafficking cannabis

Trinidadian entertainer Cornelius Thomas was on Monday arraigned before Georgetown Magistrate Judy Latchman on a charge detailing that on May 28 last, at Mandela Avenue, Georgetown, he had in his possession 834 grams of cannabis for the purpose of trafficking.

The 35-year-old defendant, who presently resides at 36 Guyhoc Gardens, Georgetown, pleaded not guilty to the charge, alleging in open court that he was called by his landlord, held at gunpoint, and told that a black bag was found in his apartment. He said the Police were called and that was how he was arrested.

However, the Prosecution’s facts state that the police had received information and, with the assistance of the landlord, searched the man’s premises and found the substance in several Ziploc bags. The defendant was accordingly told of the offence and was charged.

Thomas, a gospel show promoter and entertainer, had previously been charged with fraud in Dominica.

He has been remanded to the Camp Street prison in Georgetown, and his case has been set for recall on June 19, 2017.