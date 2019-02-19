Regional transport ministers meeting in St. Vincent

Share This On:

KINGSTOWN, St. Vincent, Feb 18, CMC – Regional transport ministers are meeting here Monday on a to discuss a number of critical matters including the restructuring of the Regional Transportation Commission.

The Guyana-based Caribbean Community (CARICOM) Secretariat said that the special meeting of the Council or Trade and Economic Development (COTED) focusing on Transportation, will be chaired by Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves who has lead responsibility for Air and Maritime Transportation within the 15-member grouping.

It said the meeting will also hold discuss the Regional Maritime Safety and Security Oversight System (RMSSOS), and strengthening institutional capacity to deliver on the rights, benefits and obligations under the Multilateral Air Services Agreement (MASA). The establishment of a single air space is also on the agenda of the meeting as is the movement of agricultural products.

The Secretariat said that the meeting here fulfils a mandate from the special CARICOM summit on the CARICOM Single Market and Economy (CSME) held in Trinidad and Tobago in December last year.

At the December meeting, regional leaders said that they would examine the re-introduction of the single domestic space for passengers in the region.

They also agreed to work towards having a single security check for direct transit passengers on multi-stop intra-Community flights.

The Heads of government also decided that they would conduct a special session on Air and Maritime Transportation at their Intersessional meeting to be held in St. Kitts-Nevis, February 26-27 that would focus “on this critical aspect of integration as a whole and the CSME in particular”.

The decisions of the COTED meeting on Transportation will inform the agenda of that special session,’ the Secretariat added.