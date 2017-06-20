Advertisement
Advertisement
COURTS
Going Places Travel, call one of our travel advisors today! Castries (452-3282); Vieux Fort (454-9100); Rodney Bay: 452-2151.
Advertisement
Advertisement
BOSL
Advertisement

REGIONAL: Three men in Trinidad shot dead for their shoes

By Trinidad Express
June 20, 2017
Share7
Pin
Share
+1
Shares 7
A crime scene photo shows the victims on the ground, the shoes missing.

A crime scene photo shows the victims on the ground, the shoes missing.

Three men have been shot dead at John John, Laventille. The killings happened shortly after nightfall on Monday.

Police said that shortly after 6. p.m. residents of an apartment complex located near Beverly Hills, heard several gunshots. They contacted the Besson Street Police Station and a team of officers visited the scene at around 7 p.m. to find the three men on the ground outside a house bleeding from multiple gunshot wounds to the head.

The identities of the men were not immediately known and police believe the motive could be robbery since the killers stole the shoes of the victims before leaving.

The area’s District Medical Officer later visited the scene following which the bodies were ordered moved to the Port of Spain Mortuary.

Homicide Bureau officers are continuing investigations.

(0)(0)
This article was posted in its entirety as received by stlucianewsonline.com. This media house does not correct any spelling or grammatical error within press releases and commentaries. The views expressed therein are not necessarily those of stlucianewsonline.com, its sponsors or advertisers.
Advertisement
Advertisement

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.