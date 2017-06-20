REGIONAL: Three men in Trinidad shot dead for their shoes

Three men have been shot dead at John John, Laventille. The killings happened shortly after nightfall on Monday.

Police said that shortly after 6. p.m. residents of an apartment complex located near Beverly Hills, heard several gunshots. They contacted the Besson Street Police Station and a team of officers visited the scene at around 7 p.m. to find the three men on the ground outside a house bleeding from multiple gunshot wounds to the head.

The identities of the men were not immediately known and police believe the motive could be robbery since the killers stole the shoes of the victims before leaving.

The area’s District Medical Officer later visited the scene following which the bodies were ordered moved to the Port of Spain Mortuary.

Homicide Bureau officers are continuing investigations.