REGIONAL: Three killed in John John went to collect ransom

By Trinidad Express
June 21, 2017
2017-06-21-10_16_23-trinidad-express-newspapers_-_-triple-killing-in-john-john_-cops-name-twoPORT OF SPAIN, Trinidad – The three men shot dead in John John, East Port of Spain on Monday evening reportedly went to the area to collect a ransom payment to free a Trinidad and Tobago national currently kidnapped in Venezuela.

Up to last night, two of the men were identified. They were Dillon Lewis, 28, and Alfredo Malchan, 24. Both men lived in Moruga. The third man, a Venezuelan national, was not identified.

Police said that sometime after 5 p.m. on Monday, the three went to an apartment in John John to meet sometime who was supposed to hand over the ransom payment.

However, the men were ambushed and shot several times about their bodies. All three died on the spot. Residents who heard the gunshots contacted the Police.

This article was posted in its entirety as received by stlucianewsonline.com. This media house does not correct any spelling or grammatical error within press releases and commentaries. The views expressed therein are not necessarily those of stlucianewsonline.com, its sponsors or advertisers.
