Advertisement
Advertisement
COURTS
Going Places Travel, call one of our travel advisors today! Castries (452-3282); Vieux Fort (454-9100); Rodney Bay: 452-2151.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

REGIONAL: Seniority doesn’t ensure higher grade contracts – Cameron

By Trinidad Express
June 20, 2017
Share2
Pin
Share
+1
Shares 2
Whycliffe "Dave" Cameron.

Whycliffe “Dave” Cameron

Cricket West Indies (CWI) boss Dave Cameron says senior West Indies players need to come to terms with the reality of their performance-based requirements, stressing that experience alone would no longer count in the issuing of central retainer contracts.

Speaking against the backdrop of the furore arising from Darren Bravo’s rejection of a Grade C contract last year, Cameron argued that Windies players now controlled their own futures as once they perform, they, and not CWI, dictated the quality of contract they received.

Cameron also contended that seasoned players need to translate that experience into performances instead of hoping for a high level retainer based on their length of time in international cricket.

(1)(1)
This article was posted in its entirety as received by stlucianewsonline.com. This media house does not correct any spelling or grammatical error within press releases and commentaries. The views expressed therein are not necessarily those of stlucianewsonline.com, its sponsors or advertisers.
Advertisement
Advertisement

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.