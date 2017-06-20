REGIONAL: Seniority doesn’t ensure higher grade contracts – Cameron

Cricket West Indies (CWI) boss Dave Cameron says senior West Indies players need to come to terms with the reality of their performance-based requirements, stressing that experience alone would no longer count in the issuing of central retainer contracts.

Speaking against the backdrop of the furore arising from Darren Bravo’s rejection of a Grade C contract last year, Cameron argued that Windies players now controlled their own futures as once they perform, they, and not CWI, dictated the quality of contract they received.

Cameron also contended that seasoned players need to translate that experience into performances instead of hoping for a high level retainer based on their length of time in international cricket.