Regional preparation a must after Puerto Rico earthquakes says UWI

By SNO Staff
January 8, 2020

Earthquake damage to a building in Puerto Rico. (Source:CNN)

(SNO) – The Trinidad-based UWI Seismic Research Center has said that recent earthquakes that rocked Puerto Rico serves as a reminder that the region must always be prepared.

It said the quakes show that the region is active in terms of such natural geological hazards.

“The recent earthquakes around Puerto Rico serves as a reminder that our region is seismically active and we always need to be prepared,” the center said.

On Tuesday a 6.4 quake shook the island killing on person.

Just a day earlier, a magnitude 5.8 quake hit off the island’s southwestern coast.

According to the US Geological Survey (USGS), since December 28, more than 500 earthquakes of magnitude 2 or greater have rattled the area.

“Over the past several weeks, hundreds of small earthquakes have occurred in this same region, beginning in earnest with a magnitude 4.7 earthquake late on December 28 and a magnitude 5.0 event a few hours later,” the USGS said.

Experts warn that there is more to come.

“Over the next one week, there is a 7% chance of one or more aftershocks that are larger than magnitude 6.4. It is likely that there will be many smaller earthquakes over the next one week,” the USGS said. “Magnitude 3 and above events are large enough to be felt near the epicenter.”

Closer to home here in the Lesser Antilles a series of quakes took place during the week of Christmas 2019.

Experts have always warn that the region should prepare for a big earthquake.

Headline News

