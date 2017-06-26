REGIONAL: No more visa-free travel from Antigua to Canada

Share Pin Share +1 Shares 0

ST. JOHN’S, Antigua – Citizens of Antigua and Barbuda will require visas to travel to Canada in less than 24 hours. Chief of Staff Lionel “Max” Hurst confirmed this in an interview with OBSERVER media today.

Prime Minister Gaston Browne is expected to make a statement on the matter later today.

A statement from the Communications Branch for Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship, Canada confirms the visa requirement takes effect from tomorrow.

See part of the statement below

Monday, June 26, 2017— Canada and Antigua and Barbuda share longstanding ties that are rooted in history. Canada remains firmly committed to its partnership with Antigua and Barbuda and values working together on mutual challenges and opportunities.

After carefully monitoring the integrity of Antigua and Barbuda’s travel documents, the Government of Canada has determined that Antigua and Barbuda no longer meets Canada’s criteria for a visa exemption.

As of 5:30 a.m. EDT June 27, 2017, citizens from Antigua and Barbuda will need a visa to travel to Canada. At that time, any existing electronic travel authorization (eTA) issued to an Antigua and Barbuda passport holder will no longer be valid and these travellers will not be able to use their eTA to travel to Canada. The Government of Canada is sending emails to all affected eTA holders to inform them that their eTAs are no longer valid and that they will need a visa to travel to Canada.

Canada continues to welcome visitors from Antigua and Barbuda. Most approved visa applicants will receive a multiple-entry visa, which allows travellers to visit Canada as many times as they want, for up to 10 years. For each visit, travellers can stay for up to six months.