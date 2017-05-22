REGIONAL: Man dies in car crash after stealing car in Jamaica
By Jamaica Observer
May 22, 2017
Police and fire rescue workers were busy processing the scene of a deadly crash on Spanish Town road in Jamaica this morning.
Police report that the man driving the car had stolen it and was speeding when the vehicle ran into a garbage truck in the vicinity of Riverton City.
The impact of the crash resulted in the roof of the car being torn off.
The man died on the spot.
(1)(0)
This article was posted in its entirety as received by stlucianewsonline.com.
This media house does not correct any spelling or grammatical error within press releases and commentaries.
The views expressed therein are not necessarily those of stlucianewsonline.com, its sponsors or advertisers.
2017-05-22
Is that a new thing in Jamaica? Once you steal a vehicle you crash and die. Not too long ago something similar happened with a stolen bus. Please share the secret as vehicles are being stolen in my country and nothing happens to the bastard.
u ready to kill ur self for vanity. what does it profit a man to steal a car and in the process die