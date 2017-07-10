REGIONAL: Man charged for fatally shooting pregnant woman in Trinidad

Labourer Mike Mitchell appeared before the San Fernando Magistrates’ Court on Monday charged with the murder of pregnant Ornella Phillip.

Philip who was also the mother of an eight-year old-girl who is stricken with cerebral palsy was shot dead at her Thompson Street Gasparillo home on June 26.

Senior magistrate Cherril-Anne Antoine also read charges of possession of firearm and ammunition to Mitchell. He was not called upon to enter a plea to the indictable matters laid by constable Vialva.

Mitchell of Embacadere, San Fernando was represented by attorney Charlene Kalloo.

He will return to court on August 7.

