REGIONAL: Man, 56, charged with Mother’s Day rape of daughter

A 56 year old man who allegedly raped his 18 year old daughter is expected to appear in court on Wednesday.

The attack allegedly occurred on Mothers’ Day (May 14) at the victim’s home.

According to a police report, at around 10 p.m. the victim was asleep on a couch in their home when her father allegedly attacked her.

Her older sister who also resides there was not at home at the time.

Police said that the victim was distraught and sought the advice of her pastor.

On May 27, a report was made to the Couva CID and Sgt Pierre and WPC Andrews investigated.

The suspect was arrested at his home on Sunday.

He was charged by WPC Andrews with the offence of rape.

The suspect will be taken before a Couva Magistrate.