REGIONAL: Man, 56, charged with Mother’s Day rape of daughter

By Trinidad Express
May 31, 2017
2017-05-31-12_48_09-trinidad-express-newspapers_-news-_-man-56-charged-with-mothers-day-rape-of-dA 56 year old man who allegedly raped his 18 year old daughter is expected to appear in court on Wednesday.

The attack allegedly occurred on Mothers’ Day (May 14) at the victim’s home.

According to a police report, at around 10 p.m. the victim was  asleep on a couch in their home when her father allegedly attacked her.

Her older sister who also resides there was not at home at the time.

Police said that the victim was distraught and sought the advice of her pastor.

On May 27, a report was made to the Couva CID and Sgt Pierre and WPC Andrews investigated.

The suspect was arrested at his home on Sunday.

He was charged by WPC Andrews with the offence of rape.

The suspect will be taken before a Couva Magistrate.

This article was posted in its entirety as received by stlucianewsonline.com. This media house does not correct any spelling or grammatical error within press releases and commentaries. The views expressed therein are not necessarily those of stlucianewsonline.com, its sponsors or advertisers.
5 comments

  2. Anonymous
    May 31, 2017 at 10:27 PM

    How can a man go so badly astray as to rape his own daughter, the one he is supposed to cherish and protect from abuse?

  3. Reality time
    May 31, 2017 at 9:08 PM

    At 18 your father would not just so decide to rape you. For a while this went on and she finally spoke up and was heard. He has a habit and that night she said no. Maybe she got a new boyfriend and no longer accepted the lifestyle and abuse

