REGIONAL: Jamaican entertainer charged with murder

Entertainer Damian Rhoden, more popularly known as ‘Munga Honourable’, has been charged with murder by the police.
Reports are that Munga was taken into custody by the Hunts Bay Police earlier today and charged a short while ago.
He was charged with murder for the fatal shooting of Cleveland Smith at Ackee Walk, St Andrew two weeks ago.
Smith was killed at a dance in the community.
Munga Honourable was taken into custody after turning himself in Monday evening for questioning in relation to the same incident.
He reportedly denied any involvement with the killing and was released Thursday evening.
Munga is expected to appear in court sometime next week.
so just now, hold on, wait a minute, hold your horses, stopping here driver!!!!!!!. you mean to tell me kartel and his padners was accused of murder and they are right now in prison for donkey years. munga shot and killed a man in a dance. they arrest munga and they charge him with murder munga say he had nothing to do with the involvement and he was RELEASED.
what the father f ing f is this!!!!!
It's the munga honourable yow H20....lol Munga fell off a while back & was recently trying to make a comeback.It's sad he got dragged into this incident.The guy that was murdered had stabbed/chopped munga a while back so I'm guessing he was number one suspect although the guys family paid munga for the incident.
Sad,hope "de gangsta ras" regrets his actions (if he did do it that is). H20
& yes I've met him a few times in that same community the incident happened.
Once you sell you sell your soul to the devil, you are just part of this world's evil. That is even when you say you are doing your heinous crimes in the name of your "god" or "gods". See how many have been ignorantly beheaded, stoned to death, burnt at the stake, and crucified in the name of fake gods.
This subculture dominated by substance abuse is always ripe for unspeakable violence. The drug abusers have no clear thinking ability. They routinely hurt their former loved ones and friends. They beat some and they kill some. We had a case here just recently in the press.
The traders know for a fact that killing others is part of the drug trade. Killing as in the mafia, is part of the business. They rely on the probable result that they will be left standing tomorrow. If another trader crosses or offends them, they know automatically that it is the time for those persons to die.
Killing is the business., both the brain cells and the whole person. We know that the so-called worship or religious part of that culture, is a laughable sham and a cover-up. To each his own. One man's mumbo-jumbo is as good as any other. They all explain existing perceptions of 'the truth'. The blind always follow the blind to perdition.
These guys are just thugs, plain and simple!