REGIONAL: Hundreds stranded in Tobago as storm approaches

PORT OF SPAIN, Trinidad – There was chaos at the ANR Robinson International Airport, Tobago on Monday as people who travelled from Trinidad to spend the long weekend, attempted to get off the island before the approaching storm.

However, hundreds are expected to be stuck in Tobago because a decision has been taken by Caribbean Airlines to cancel all flights after 1.25p.m Monday.

At least six flights were scheduled to arrive and depart the island on Monday afternoon.

Express multimedia reporter Susan Mohammed, who was among those at the airport, was able to leave the island on one of the last flights out.

Mohammed said that although the cancellations were announced, some passengers remained at the airport, trying to find a way out.

Others had begun making arrangements with guest houses and hotels to stay on for at least another night.

CAL has also announced the cancellations of flights to several Caribbean islands, Miami and New York.

The following are the cancelled flights:

CARIBBEAN AIRLINES OPERATIONS FOR 19 JUNE 2017

DUE TO TROPICAL STORM

Port of Spain, June 19th, 2017. Caribbean Airlines advises that due to the Tropical Storm

warning in effect for Trinidad, Tobago, Grenada and its dependencies the following flights for June

19th, 2017 are CANCELLED:

FLIGHT ROUTING

BW 550 Port of Spain to John F. Kennedy, New York

BW 1650, 1522, 1528, 1532, 1538, 1526,1530, 1536, 1540, 1550 Port of Spain to Tobago

BW 1651, 1523, 1529,1533,1539, 1527, 1531,1537, 1541, 1551 Tobago to Port of Spain

BW 483 Miami to Port of Spain; Port of Spain to Guyana

BW 459 Kingston to Antigua; Antigua to Barbados

BW 481 Fort Lauderdale to Port ‐of‐Spain

BW 485 Orlando to Port‐of‐Spain

BW 434 Port of Spain to St. Lucia

BW 435 St. Lucia to Port of Spain

BW 448 Port of Spain to Barbados

BW 449 Barbados to Port of Spain

BW 438 Port of Spain to Grenada

BW 883 Port of Spain to Suriname