Advertisement
Advertisement
COURTS
Going Places Travel, call one of our travel advisors today! Castries (452-3282); Vieux Fort (454-9100); Rodney Bay: 452-2151.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

REGIONAL: Hotels to be exempted from tax

By GERCINE CARTER, The Nation (Barbados)
June 17, 2017
Share1
Pin
Share
+1
Shares 1
Chairman of the Barbados Hotel & Tourism Association Roseanne Myers (centre) speaking during the association’s 65th annual general meeting at the Lloyd Erskine Sandiford Centre Wednesday. At left is first vice-chairman Gerry Lewis while chairperson A-Class Paul Collymore is at right. (Picture by Christoff Griffith.) - See more at: http://www.nationnews.com/nationnews/news/97797/hotels-exempted-tax#sthash.lzsVMP0n.dpuf

Chairman of the Barbados Hotel & Tourism Association Roseanne Myers (centre) speaking during the association’s 65th annual general meeting at the Lloyd Erskine Sandiford Centre Wednesday. At left is first vice-chairman Gerry Lewis while chairperson A-Class Paul Collymore is at right. (Picture by Christoff Griffith.)

BRIDGETOWN, Barbados – Members of the Barbados Hotel & Tourism Association (BHTA) will be exempted from paying the increase in the National Social Responsibility Levy (NSRL) on items set out in the Tourism Development Act (TDA).

The news from Minister of Finance Chris Sinckler was relayed to BHTA members by chairman of Barbados Hotel & Tourism Association, Roseanne Myers, at the association’s 65th annual general meeting on Wednesday evening.

“We have been in touch with Minister Sinckler, who has fairly much confirmed that the mechanism for accessing the duty-free status under the TDA will also be the umbrella legislation for accessing the NSRL exemption,” Myers announced while delivering the chairman’s report at the milestone meeting.

She advised members to ensure that updated documentation was submitted to Customs when they were importing items under the TDL, but noted BHTA membership had not yet “fully accessed” a lower cost regime facilitated by the TDA and the Tourism Development Act Amended (TDAA).

(0)(0)
This article was posted in its entirety as received by stlucianewsonline.com. This media house does not correct any spelling or grammatical error within press releases and commentaries. The views expressed therein are not necessarily those of stlucianewsonline.com, its sponsors or advertisers.
Advertisement
Advertisement

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.