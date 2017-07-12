REGIONAL: Guyanese father rapes pregnant daughter allegedly claiming to open passage for baby

A New Amsterdam man is in police custody pending investigations into allegations of rape which he is accused of committing against his 15-year-old daughter.

The teen was pregnant at the time of the incident.

News Room understands that the 42-year-old suspect resides with his mother and four children among which is the 15-year-old girl, while his wife resides overseas.

It is alleged that the incident took place on three occasions between December 2016 and May 2017 at their home.

According to a police source, the suspect had sex with the teen three times against her will, two of which occurred while she was pregnant for a man with whom she shared a relationship.

She allegedly told detectives that during the first two encounters, her father had told her that he has to have sex with her to “make passage” for the baby to pass while on the last occasion the 15-year-old was in her room wrapped in a towel.

News Room was informed that the teenager’s mother has since been notified of the incidents. However, when confronted, the suspect denied the allegations.

Following a police report, the teen was escorted to the New Amsterdam Public Hospital where she was seen and examined by a doctor on duty and provided with a medical certificate of the findings.

The suspect was later arrested pending charges.

Investigations are ongoing.