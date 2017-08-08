REGIONAL: Dominica police release names of victims in fatal accident

Police have released the names of the five young men, all from the community of Penville, who were involved in a fatal accident on Sunday 6th August 2017.

According to Police PRO Inspector Pellam Jno Baptiste the five deceased are Mandela Ophar 21; Clement Leblanc 22; Jean Louis Sango 25; Jude Jean 21 and Chris Marcellin 29.

He said they were pronounced dead after the vehicle which they were travelling descended over a cliff and into the sea in an area known as Ambas in Vielle Case.

He went on to say that it was reported to the police that about 7:00 a.m, motor vehicle registration number PQ978 owned and at the time driven by Marcellin drove off the road through guard rails and descended over a cliff about 400 feet deep and into the sea.

“At the time of the incident the motor vehicle was travelling in a northerly direction at Ambas in Vielle Case…,” Jno Baptiste revealed.

He said the lifeless bodies of the five occupants were removed from the motor vehicle by members of the Fire and Ambulance Service, members of the Police Force and members of the public.

Jno Baptiste stated that the bodies were all examined and pronounced dead by a medical doctor at the Reginald Fitzgerald Armour Hospital in Portsmouth.

A coroner’s inquest will be convened into the death of the five deceased.

Investigations are ongoing.