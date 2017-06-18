REGIONAL: Dog owner charged with manslaughter

BRIDGETOWN, Barbados – A 48-year-old dog owner has been arrested and charged with manslaughter in connection with the death of 74-year-old Verona Lolita Gibson of Monroe Road, Haggatt Hall, St. Michael.

Gibson was attacked and killed by a number of dogs on Saturday, January 28, while walking along Monroe Road in Haggatt Hall.

Peter Christopher Rock, also of Monroe Road, is also charged with three counts of keeping dogs without a license and three counts of keeping dogs unleashed in a public place.

Around 5:30 a.m. on January 28, Gibson was walking along Monroe Road when she was attacked by a pack of pit bull. She was bitten multiple times about her body and succumbed to her injuries at the scene.

Rock is expected to appear in the District ‘A’ Court on Monday, June 19.