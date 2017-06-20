REGIONAL: Brian Lara Stadium to host CPL finals

PORT OF SPAIN, Trinidad – The newly opend Brian Lara Cricket Stadium in Trinidad will host the finals of the 2017 Caribbean Premier League in September, organisers confirmed yesterday.

Four games comprising three play-offs and the grand final will be played at the 15,000-seat venue in south Trinidad from September 5-9.

The stadium, named after aruguably the greatest batsman of the contemporary era, opened last month and the CPL finals marks the first major event to be held there.

“We are absolutely delighted to be bringing the Hero CPL finals to Trinidad & Tobago. There is nowhere that can host the CPL finals quite like Trinidad & Tobago,” said CPL’s chief executive Damien O’Donohoe.

“CPL is without doubt the biggest sports event in the Caribbean and has attracted huge international attention so this is a great opportunity for Trinidad & Tobago to showcase everything that makes this country so special to hundreds of millions of viewers around the world.

“Sports tourism is now creating lots of much needed jobs in the region and so Trinidad and Tobago are set to really benefit from hosting these games.”

The stadium is run by the Sports Company of Trinidad and Tobago, an arm of the Ministry of Sports here, and was only recently completed following years of delays.