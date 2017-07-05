REGIONAL: 14-yo schoolboy murders taxi driver during alleged robbery in Guyana

Share Pin Share +1 Shares 0

GEORGETOWN, Guyana– A 14-year-old schoolboy is presently in custody at the Springlands Police Station after being arrested for stabbing a taxi driver to his neck during a robbery attempt on the Crabwood Creek Public Road earlier today (Wednesday, July 05, 2017).

The dead man has been identified as a father of two, 37-year-old Deonarine Lalljit of #72 Village, Corentyne, who recently started working as a taxi driver to provide for his family.

The News Room understands that the deceased picked up the 14-year-old suspect within the vicinity of #63 Village on the Corentyne and was expected to drop him at Baul Street, Line Path, Corriverton.

However, as the teen approached his destination, he allegedly whisked out a knife and dealt Lalljit a stab wound to the neck.

The wife of the deceased man, Tashoda Joseph told media operatives that her husband left home at about 5:00 hrs on Wednesday and returned at 9:00 hours to have breakfast. She said after he left the second time, he called and made plans to look into the insurance of his motor car. This was the last time she would have heard from her husband.

When the News Room arrived on the scene, blood stains were still visible on the public road while the blood-stained motor car was taken at the Springlands Police Station along with the 14-year-old suspect who was cornered in an abandoned house in Line Path, Corriverton.

An eye witness who asked for his name to be withheld told the News Room that he was at his place of business when he was alerted by his wife that someone was at his gate.

Upon investigating, he found it was the Lalljit with a gaping wound to his neck. The man collapsed in a semi-conscious state and was rushed to the Skeldon Public Hospital where he was pronounced dead on arrival.

Investigations are ongoing.