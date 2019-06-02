Refused entry, Jamaican bolts from Trinidad airport and disappears

Share This On:

Pin +1 46 Shares

(TRINIDAD EXPRESS) — A Jamaican national refused entry into Trinidad and Tobago upon his arrival at the Piarco International Airport, made a success escape into the country on Saturday.

He ran out of the airport and disappeared.

The Airports Authority says it was the responsibility of the airline that brought the escapee into the country to secure him.

The case is now one for the police service, says the Airport Authority.

In a statement, the Airports said ti wanted to clarify information on an incident involving an arriving international passenger.

“The Authority hereby confirms that a Jamaican national, who was refused entry into Trinidad and Tobago and awaiting a return flight to Jamaica, eluded Immigration and airline security officials and exited the airport.

The Authority advises that by law, persons who are refused entry by the Immigration Division become the responsibility of the airline. The Authority is not in a position to discuss security measures being put in place to prevent a recurrence of this situation. However such questions could be directed to the Immigration Division or the airline’s security”.

A Pakistani national refused entry also tried to run out of the airport two months ago. He was captured and deported.

( 0 ) ( 0 )