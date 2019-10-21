Don't Miss
Reela wins 3rd leg of Community 7s rugby tournament in Desruisseaux

By Terry Finisterre
October 21, 2019

Reela winners

The Saint Lucia Rugby Football Union (SLRFU) held the third leg of their Community 7s rugby tournament in Anse Ger, Desruisseaux on Sunday, October 20, 2019.

Four teams took part in the competition, which saw Reela RFC taking first place with 15 points, Veterans (over 35) coming in second with 11 points, The Goons third with 7 points, and Belle Flair in fourth place with 3 points.

Veterans had won the second leg of the competition in La Clery.

Tyrese Samuels of Reela was voted the most valuable player for this round of the tournament, which started in September in Marigot.

Spectators at the Anse Ger Recreational Facility were also treated to dazzling bursts of speed from Vitus Jn Pierre of Veterans, as well as the play-of-the-day the dummy “basketball type pass” by the Goons’ Wayne Pantor.


The SLRFU is using the Community 7s tournament to spread the game of rugby throughout the island, and as preparation for the Barbados World Rugby 7s in December.

In 2018 the Saint Lucia women’s team placed third in the open division.

Saint Lucia’s next international completion will be on October 26, 2019, at a Rugby Americas North (RAN) 15s competition in Saint Vincent and the Grenadines.

Headline News

