Redundant St James’s Club Morgan Bay workers to get paid in groups

By MERRICK ANDREWS

(St. Lucia News Online) — President of the National Workers Union (NWU), Tyrone Maynard, said the more than 400 workers who lost their jobs at the St James’s Club Morgan Bay Resort will be paid in groups.

Maynard told HTS that the management of St James’s Club and the NWU have agreed on payment arrangements for the terminated workers. The workers were terminated officially on Friday, July 31, 2020, HTS reported.

“So in other words,” Maynard explained, “they would pay a group of workers, you know, every day that is due to them as it relates to severance notice, vacation. And having done that, they will pay another group. All that they are entitled to. In other words, they’re going to be paid in groups but they will get all their money, which is that I think at some stage they told us straight that that is what they would prefer.: they want all their money.

According to HTS, St James’s Club Morgan Bay Resort is among several major hotels in Saint Lucia to terminate its workforce.

Maynard said the National Workers Union will not turn its back on the terminated workers.

“The reality is that when you have over 400 persons at home without monies in their hands, it’s not easy. And this is why when we were dealing with Coconut bay, we took a similar position. We said, look, the best thing to do is to pay off everybody and let’s start again. That is the position,” Maynard added.