‘Red Eye’ outbreak – officials put public on “heightened alert”

PRESS RELEASE – The Ministry of Health urges the public to be on heightened alert to identify, control and prevent the spread of conjunctivitis – commonly called “red’eye”, especially among children under 5 years of age.

The disease is highly contagious and lasts from 2 days to 3 weeks.

Earlier this week, the Pan American Health Organization (PAHO) reported outbreaks in the Dominican Republic, Bahamas, Guadeloupe and Martinique.

In light of the increased transmission in our neighbouring states of Martinique and Guadeloupe, and considering the frequent travel to and from these states the Ministry increased surveillance and is currently implementing control measures to prevent the spread of the disease.

Consequently, the public is advised to:

• Practice personal hygiene, especially hand hygiene/washing;

• Avoid contact with discharges from the eyes or and upper respiratory tracts of infected persons

• Seek medical treatment for affected eyes.

Schools, nurseries and other institutions are advised to:

• Call the Epidemiology Services Department to report cases of red eye at 4685380 within 24 hours; and

• Not to allow infected children to attend school until they get well.