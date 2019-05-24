Barbados: Record entry of 95 for FLOW King of the Hill

Share This On:

Pin +1 0 Shares

A record entry of 95 crews will contest Sunday’s (May 26) Flow King of the Hill, the final shakedown ahead of Sol Rally Barbados 2019 (May 31 to June 2), the 30th running of the Barbados Rally Club’s premier event.

A classic showdown between local, regional and international drivers is on the cards, to be played out in front of huge crowds as the event makes a popular return to Stewart’s Hill, an iconic venue in island motor sport.

Dane Skeete steps up to lead the ‘home team’, driving the Subaru Impreza WRC S12B in which his father Roger won KotH three times, a score equalled last year by Jamaica’s Jeff Panton (Ford Focus WRC06). With Britain’s Rob Swann (Impreza S12B) and Kevin Procter (Ford Fiesta) also in the mix – their best finishes are, respectively, second in 2017 and third in 2008 – the result of Sunday’s event is not a foregone conclusion, but the outcome will fuel some lively discussions among fans in the coming days.

The provisional running order published today (May 24) lists the 95 starters – four more than the previous record entry in 2012 – in 12 classifications. The results of Flow KotH will be used to seed Sol RB19 – drivers who either don’t compete or fail to set a time will be seeded behind the last car in their class, unless safety considerations dictate otherwise. Only three Sol RB19 entries are missing – from overseas, Roger Duckworth (Subaru Impreza WRC S6) and New Zealand’s Nick Marshall (Peugeot 106 Maxi), along with local driver Kenny Cumberbatch (BMW M3).

Flow KotH returns to Stewart’s Hill for the first time since 2009, although using a slightly different 4.5-kilometre course, starting at St Catherine’s Church. Cars will run in reverse order of seeding, from Clubman 1 up to WRC, with the first of four runs – two each before and after the lunch break – slated for 10.05am; there is no practice run, with the fastest time deciding competitors’ finishing positions.

BRC and Sol RB19 Chairman Mark Hamilton said: “As Sol Rally Barbados has developed, so has Flow King of the Hill, thanks to the enthusiasm and energy the sponsor brings to the event; Sunday’s record entry is sure to provide competitors and fans alike with a spectacular day’s sport, particularly as the format of four official runs and no practice means drivers have to be on it from the get-go.”

From the first KotH at Turner’s Hall in 2008, local drivers Paul Bourne (’08, Impreza S9 & ’10, Focus WRC07) and Skeete (’09 & ’11, Impreza S12B) shared the laurels, as it moved first to Stewart’s Hill, then Sailor Gully and Hangman’s Hill. England’s Paul Bird (Focus WRC08) won back at Hangman’s Hill in 2012, and again in 2014, Neil Armstrong (Suzuki SX4) winning in 2013, at Luke Hill. Victory at Hangman’s Hill in 2015, the first year the test ran through the Vaucluse Raceway, was Skeete’s third, while Panton and Simon Jean-Joseph (Focus WRC08) shared the crown in 2016 after a rain-affected final run. Winner for the past two years, Panton is now tied with Skeete on three wins.

Highest-placed two-wheel-drive car for the first three years was the legendary Simpson Motors Suzuki Swift, with Sean Gill sixth in his last season in the car (2008), then Ian Warren ninth and fifth, which remains the highest overall KotH finish for 2wd. Neil Armstrong then kicked off six years of Toyota Starlet successes, ninth and eighth overall in 2011 & ’12; the mantle was then assumed first by Roger Mayers, sixth and eighth in 2013 & ’14, then Josh Read, seventh and sixth in 2015 & ’16. Rhett Watson won in 2017 in his BMW M3, seventh overall, with Barry Mayers (Ford Fiesta) the 2wd King of the Hill last year, ninth overall.

Sol Rally Barbados (May 31-June 2) and Flow King of the Hill (May 26) are organised and promoted by the Barbados Rally Club, which celebrated its 60th Anniversary in 2017. Title sponsors: The Sol Group and Flow. Major partners: Automotive Art, Banks, Chefette, Sagicor and Simpson Motors. Partners: Accra Beach Hotel & Spa, Barbados Hotel & Tourism Association, Barbados Tourism Marketing Inc, Geest Line, MQI, R L Seale & Co Ltd, Stoute’s Car Rental and the Tourism Development Corporation

FLOW KING OF THE HILL 2019

Provisional running order at May 24

Key to nationalities (competitor from Barbados unless shown): CAN – Canada; ENG – England; GUY – Guyana; IRL – Republic of Ireland; JAM – Jamaica; JER – Jersey; NIR – Northern Ireland; SCO – Scotland; T&T – Trinidad & Tobago; TCI – Turks & Caicos; USA – United States of America; WAL – Wales

no driver/co-driver (class/sponsors/car)

1 Cheryl Spencer (F) – ENG/Barry Spencer – ENG (M2 Dover Beach Hotel/Waterfront Accident Repair/Marco Polo Bar & Grill/Byngs Autos/Happy Days Café/Scoopies Jazz Bar/Prestige Bodyshop/Allcars Vauxhall Astra)

2 Shon Cummins/Damian Sealy (M3 Fusionz Boutique/Mark’s Auto Spares/CellHut/Paints Plus/Recession Tyres BMW 328)

3 Mark Huggins/Stephen Bell (GpB Mark’s Auto Spares/General Distributors Daihatsu Charmant)

4 Randy Reid/Romario Reid (GpB Chef in the Box/Transplus/Dynamic Auto Imports Toyota Corolla)

5 Jason Tull/Ramon Corbin (C1 Jay-T’s/CA Autobody Repairs/Devon Star/Dominus PHD/CST Tyres/Computech Solutions Peugeot 106 Rallye S2)

6 Fabien Clarke/Arlington Hoyte (C1 RCR Tours/Bovell Auto Repair Suzuki Ignis Sport)

7 John Macleod – SCO/Nikki Addison (F) – SCO (C1 Springfield Motors/Skye Lodges/Macleod Joinery/Bayview Garage/A Robertson Electrical Talbot Sunbeam)

8 Graham Haigh – ENG/Kari Bates (F) – ENG (SM2 G Haigh & Sons/Tanfield Engineering Services/Army Sales Ford Escort MkII)

9 Kevin Wiggins/Ramon Moore (SM1 Johnson’s Auto/Zak Auto Parts/Dynamic Auto Imports/Therapy Partners Toyota Starlet)

10 Chris Hoad/Jason O’Neal (C2 Subway/West Lake/Guava Tech BimmaCup)

11 Luke Cozier/Ben Da Silva (C2 Perkins & Sons/Innotech Equipment/Brake Pro BimmaCup)

12 Russell Smith – ENG/Rashid Phillips (C2 Zero Down/Kirba Inc/Jade Telecom/Dark Horse Racing BimmaCup)

14 John Corbin/Owen Proverbs (H2 Valvoline/Hilti Toyota Corolla)

15 George Morrison – SCO/Jon Quintrell – ENG (C1 British Army Motorsport/BAMA/Odyssey Batteries/Lifeline Safety Systems/Tintinit MG ZR)

16 Alex Allingham – ENG/Ross Weir – WAL (H2 HJ Weir Engineering/Weir Laundry Equipment/Wecotec Laundry Equipment Ford Escort MkII)

17 Spencer Hutchinson/Gayle Hutchinson (F) (C2 MotorsportToolKits.co.uk BimmaCup)

18 Edward Perry – ENG/Kyle Gill (M1 adhoc Industries/Chicken Stop Inc Mitsubishi Mirage RS)

19 Paul Rees – WAL/Paul Briggs – ENG (M1 Coconut Court Hotel Vauxhall Astra GTE)

20 Benjamin Hartling – CAN/Dwayne Forde (M1 The Hartling Group Citroen C2 R2 MAX)

21 Samuel Hartling – CAN/Kevin-Jon Manning (M2 The Hartling Group BMW 318ti Compact)

22 Pierre Clarke/Ezra Gibbs (M1 SDRR Hydrualics & Industrial Spares Honda Civic)

23 John Carroll – ENG/Joshua Plaza – T&T (M2 JJCAL Construction Consultants Honda Civic Type-R)

24 Niall Inglis – SCO/Kevin Macintosh – SCO (SM1 Kenny’s Garage/Loch Dunvegan Shellfish/Inglis Build/Isle Drive/Inglis Mechanical Services Vauxhall Nova RWD)

25 Kevin Armstrong/Damian Costillo-Marshall (M1 Armstrong Auto/Décor Divas/The WoW Factor Toyota Corolla)

26 Calvin Briggs/Tiffani Bannister (F) (GpB Massy Realty/Kensington Mall/Flying Bell Racing/The Dome Mall/Sirrom SLD/OS Creations/Tallest 246 Wrecker Services Ford Sierra)

27 Allan Kinch/Kyle Proverbs (C2 Bajan All the Way! BimmaCup)

28 Peter Gallagher – IRL/Rene Forde (M4 Dublin Crystal/Peter Green Motorsport Mitsubishi Lancer Evo VI)

29 Paul Inniss/Jamar Haynes (M1 JJ Racing Team/Caribbean Villa Chefs/Castrol/Brydens Insurance/Kings Tavern/Byers Catering/Huntes Auto Spares/Dewalt powered by ESSCO Honda Civic)

30 Pierre Beswick – TCI/Leslie Evanson (F) (M1 Grace Bay Car Rentals/Hartling Luxury Resorts/Sky Motorsports Citroen C2 R2 MAX)

31 Stuart Garcia/Rasheed Smith (C2 Kirba Inc/Intelligent Defence Systems/Zaccios/Four & Twenty Bakery/Smith’s Engineering Works BimmaCup)

32 Ian Warren/Robert Warren (C2 West Lake/Benthams Farm & Garden/Guava Tech BimmaCup)

33 Harold Morley – ENG/Terry Hamilton (F) – JAM (H2 Timeline Auto Products/Bajanloveshop.com Porsche 911RS)

34 Jermin Pope/Aaron Kirton (M1 Glassesco/PEG Farms/Good Time Snacks Honda Civic)

35 Kevin Flanagan – IRL/Vanessa Hamilton (F) – SCO (SM1 Flanagan Services/Lloyds Auto Centre Mini Cooper S)

36 Ryan O Wood/Akeem Smith (SM1 Ruff Punch/Exceptional Plumbing Services/Lucas Oil/BizNeedz/MB Auto City Toyota Starlet)

37 Andrew Costin-Hurley – ENG/Rob Brook – ENG (GpB Clubman Motorsport/Earl’s Performance Hoses/KB Tyres/Trumbles Guest House Ford Puma Cosworth)

38 Damian Pratts – ENG/Jonny Tad Evans – WAL (SM2 Tsalta Motorsport Ford Escort MkII)

39 Richard Seal – ENG/Kareem Gaskin (SM2 R J Seal Ford Escort MkII)

40 Gary Thomas – WAL/Linda Thomas (F) – WAL (SM2 Tsalta Motorsport Ford Escort MkII)

41 Darryl Morris – JER/Steve Gully – JER (SM2 Morris Marine & Motors/Fetch & Karrie/Ace Engineering/Eco Blast Media Blasting Ford Escort MkII)

42 Winston Thompson/Troy Toppin (SM1 Chicken Pen Racing/Ellesmere Quarries/BCR Car Rental/Seawell Automotive Centre Toyota Starlet)

43 Shareef Walcott/Ria Walcott (F) (M1 Lil Griff’s Maintenance & Freighting Services/Melwani’s/Tint Plus/BizNeedz/Dynamic Auto Imports/MC LED Toyota Corolla)

44 Jonathan Still/Heath Hazell (GpB Seawell Automotive/Sharkey’s Bar/Suga Apple Swimwear BMW M3)

45 Owen Cumberbatch/Kelly-Ann Sandiford (F) (M3 Bird Wrecker Services BMW M3)

46 Peter Thompson/Ron Greaves (M3 Glassesco/NKM Clothing/Bio-Beauty BMW M3 Compact)

47 Jason Harewood/Darren Lashley (SM1 Starboy Performance/Mark’s Auto Spares/Image Vault/SDRR Toyota Starlet)

48 Pete Rayner – ENG/Ashley Trimble – IRL (SM2 S R Motorworks Ford Escort MkII)

49 Chris Ullyett/Alexis Ince (F) (M2 Proj-Rx Inc/Ullyett’s Machine Shop/RadComm Ford Escort RS2000)

50 Chris Shooter – ENG/Bev LeGood (F) – ENG (H2 Sparrow Hill Cars Ford Escort MkII)

51 Dick Mauger – ENG/tba (M4 Major Farm Services Mitsubishi Lancer Evo IX)

52 Steve Finch – ENG/Sam Fordham – ENG (SM2 Ford Escort MkII)

53 Wayne Archer/Moishe Steinbok (H2 Archers Hall Design Centre/Arrow Construction/Arrow Woodworking/RW Water/D & A Air Conditioning BMW 325)

54 Dominic Linton/Adrian Linton (SM2 Ravensden/JAD Performance Vauxhall Astra)

55 Sammy Cumberbatch/Andre Jordan (GpB Castrol/Trini Doubles/Hilti/SC Auto Mechanics BMW M3)

56 Philip Moe/Adrian Gittens (SM1 Mitasu Oils/Marks Auto Spares/Tropical Sunset Beach Hotel Toyota Corolla)

57 Greg Cozier/Natasha Farnum (F) (H2 Barbados Historic Rally Carnival/Geest Line Ford Escort RS)

58 Martin Stockdale – ENG/Emma Morrison (F) – ENG (SM2 Divi Southwinds Beach Resort/Drive-a-Matic/Canems Engine Management/Quarry Motors BMW 1M Coupe)

59 Kenny Hall – SCO/Fenny Wesselink (F) – NED (M1 Halltune Garage Ford Puma S1600)

60 Stan Hartling – CAN/Jeremy Croney (M3 Bambarra Rum BMW M3)

61 David St Hill/Michael Carter (M3 Tropical Touch/Solar & Wind Energy Solutions/Charles Doc Inc/St Hill & Sons Garage BMW M3)

62 Edward Corbin/Johnathan Alleyne (M1 Valvoline/Hilti/Cargo BGI Daihatsu Charmant)

63 Kurt Thompson/Adam Straker (SM2 Glassesco/NKM Clothing/Bio-Beauty/King Ocean Shipping/Slam 101.1FM Honda Civic)

64 Stuart Deeley – ENG/Declan Dear – ENG (M4 Sandstone Brewery Toyota Celica GT4)

65 Chris Surman – ENG/Zowie Boiston (F) – ENG (M4 Warmstyle Property Subaru Impreza)

66 George Sherman – USA/Anthony Sherman – USA (M4 Subway/Zanzibar/Kaizan Sushi Mitsubishi Lancer Evo IX)

67 Justin Campbell/Ayrton Bannister (M3 Republic Bank/Automotive Art/Five Star Fast Track/Hilti/Sign Station/Dream Solutions/Standford Industries/CRT BMW M3)

68 Jeremy Gonsalves/Orry Hunte (SM1 Sign Depot/Guava Tech/Valvoline/Makita/In Gear Auto/John Hardman Engineering Opel Corsa)

69 Derek Edwards/Damien Johnson (M3 Park & Fly/Seawell Fitness Centre/D & A Air Conditioning/Arrow Woodworking BMW M3 Compact)

70 Paul Horton – TCI/Kristian Yearwood (M2 Java Island/Sky Motorsports/H Racing/Arbikie Highland Estate Citroen DS 3 R3 MAX)

71 Mark Kinch/Andrew Peirce (M3 Guava Tech/Mark Kinch Motorsport BMW M3)

72 Jamal Brathwaite/Dario Hoyte (M2 Valvoline/Automotive Art/Consumers Guarantee Insurance/Caribbean Auto Glass/TEC Barbados/Stylz Auto Spa/Chicken Pen Racing/JSB Motorsport Honda Civic Type-R)

73 Neil Corbin/Matthew Staffner (SM1 Nassco/Jason Jones/Valvoline/Sun General Insurance/Auto Solutions/Emtage Electric Toyota Starlet)

74 Stuart Maloney/Justin Maloney (SM2 Sign Station/Rock Hard Cement Citroen C2)

75 Fraser Louden – SCO/Jane Nicol (F) – SCO (WRC EV Offshore/DC Garage Services/Ord Motors Mitsubishi Lancer Evo Proto)

76 Andy Scott – SCO/Laura Connell (F) – SCO (FIA R5 Rock Oil/Motis/Teng Tools/Rostrum Sportswear/Billfisher III Ford Fiesta R5)

77 Nigel Worswick – ENG/Sophie Louise Buckland (F) – ENG (M4 Ullyetts Machine Shop Service/Rallytech Composites/Worswick Engineering/Rockwell Automation Ford Escort WRC)

78 Logan Watson/Andrew Croney (M3 Leafy Organics/Cargo BGI/Luxe Caribbean Properties/Stihl/It’s Barbados/Sign Depot/Bajan Pure Water BMW M3)

79 Joe McQuillan – NIR/Allister Nurse (M4 Masserene Park Farms/McQ Solar & Renewables Subaru Impreza)

80 Andrew Mallalieu/Geoff Goddard (M4 Terra Caribbean Subaru Impreza)

81 Roger Skeete/Tammy Lashley (F) (SM2 Sol/Automotive Art Peugeot 306 Maxi)

82 Graham Coffey – ENG/Jack Morton – ENG (WRC Graham Coffey Solicitors Ford Fiesta)

83 Avinash Chatrani/Andrew Skeete (M4 Lenovo/PowerBass/Gunk/iShop Barbados/Genius Lynk/Axe Solutions Mitsubishi Lancer Evo VI)

84 Mark Thompson/Kurt Seabra – GUY (M4 Glassesco/NKM Clothing/Bio Beauty/Automotive Art/SLAM 101.1FM Mitsubishi Lancer Evo IX)

85 Rhett Watson/Bradley Weekes (SM2 Chefette/Gliptone/Stihl/Leafy Organics/Gunk/Power King Batteries/Bajan Pure Water/Its Barbados BMW M3)

86 Andrew Jones/Lindsey Pilkington (F) – ENG (GpB Herr’s/Lucozade/AP Jones Pharmacy/Southern Surf Beach Apartments Ford Escort MkII)

87 Roger Mayers/Sean Corbin (SM2 Chefette/Rubis/Hankook/Sign Depot Toyota WR Starlet)

88 Barry Mayers/Ben Norris (SM2 Chefette/Rubis/Hankook/Sign Depot Ford Fiesta)

89 Barry Groundwater – SCO/Mike Hendry – SCO (M4 Groundwater Lift Trucks Mitsubishi Lancer Evo X)

90 David Coelho – T&T/Barry Ward (FIA R5 Subway Ford Fiesta R5)

91 Tom Preston – ENG/Carl Williamson – WAL (FIA R5 Hippo Motor Group Skoda Fabia R5)

92 Roger Hill/Graham Gittens (M4 Esso/Nassco/Pennzoil/MaxMeyer Paints/MotorMac Toyota Corolla WRC)

93 Dane Skeete/Tyler Mayhew (WRC Sol/CO Williams Sand & Lime/Automotive Art Subaru Impreza WRC S12B)

94 Kevin Procter – ENG/Patrick Walsh – WAL (WRC Procters Coaches/Swift Signs & Shirts Ford Fiesta)

95 Rob Swann – ENG/Steve McNulty – ENG (WRC Elegant Hotels/Blue Sky Luxury/RA Swann Ltd Subaru Impreza WRC S12B)

96 Jeffrey Panton – JAM/Michael Fennell Jnr – JAM (WRC Rubis/Sandals Barbados/KIG Ford Focus WRC06)

( 0 ) ( 0 )